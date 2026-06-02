Dublin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance Market Size, Share, & Trend Analysis Report by Component, Software, Services, Application, Organization Size, Vertical, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 72.42 billion by 2025 and projected to reach USD 203.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2026 to 2033. This expansion is driven by increasing regulatory complexities and the globalization of compliance requirements. Companies operating in multiple jurisdictions face fragmented regulatory landscapes including GDPR, CCPA, DORA, ESG mandates, AML directives, and sector-specific frameworks like HIPAA and Basel III.

The challenge of regulatory convergence forces multinational corporations to deal with overlapping compliance obligations. eGRC platforms are essential in providing centralized policy management, regulatory mapping, audit trails, and automated control monitoring, helping organizations reduce compliance costs, avoid penalties, and ensure real-time adherence to regulations.

The rapid digitization of business processes, cloud migration, and the growth of third-party ecosystems have increased enterprise risk surfaces significantly. Cyber threats, ransomware incidents, data breaches, and supply chain vulnerabilities are escalating the demand for integrated risk management and IT risk modules within GRC platforms. As reported by DeepStrike, LLC's Cybercrime Statistics Report 2025, phishing and social engineering are the prevalent attack vectors, affecting 57% of organizations on a daily or weekly basis, with stolen credentials playing a role in 22% of breaches.

Financial ramifications are severe, with global ransomware damages expected to hit USD 57 billion by 2025, while U.S. consumers lost USD 12.5 billion to scams in 2024. As a result, companies are prioritizing continuous risk assessment, vendor risk scoring, automated incident management, and resilience planning. This proactive shift towards risk intelligence is driving the growth of advanced eGRC solutions.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting demands are on the rise globally, propelled by stakeholders seeking greater transparency. Frameworks like CSRD, TCFD, and ISSB standards necessitate improved data governance and risk documentation. eGRC platforms are incorporating ESG risk tracking, sustainability reporting, and governance dashboards, integrating ESG into enterprise strategies and boosting demand for unified GRC architectures.

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance Market Report Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033): Software, Services

Software, Services Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033): Audit Management, Compliance Management, Risk Management, Policy Management, Incident Management, Others

Audit Management, Compliance Management, Risk Management, Policy Management, Incident Management, Others Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033): Integration, Consulting, Support

Integration, Consulting, Support Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033): Director Board, EHS, ESG, Legal Services, Others

Director Board, EHS, ESG, Legal Services, Others Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033): Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033): BFSI, Construction & Engineering, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & consumer goods, Telecom & IT, Transportation & Logistics, Others

BFSI, Construction & Engineering, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & consumer goods, Telecom & IT, Transportation & Logistics, Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033): North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

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Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

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Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

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Companies Featured

FIS

Genpact

IBM

Maclear Global

MetricStream

Microsoft

NAVEX Global, Inc.

Oracle

RSA Security LLC

SAI360 Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Software GmbH

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer N.V

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