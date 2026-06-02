Dublin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Medicine Market by Type, Application, Procedure, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global nuclear medicine market is poised to achieve a remarkable growth trajectory, projected to reach USD 21.01 billion by 2030. This represents a notable increase from USD 10.41 billion in 2025, with an impressive CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. The robust demand for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, along with medical radioisotopes in oncology, cardiology, and neurology, serves as a primary driver for this growth. Enhanced utilization of targeted radionuclide therapies and advancements in both cyclotron and reactor-based radioisotope production further fuel market expansion.

Moreover, the continuously increasing approval and development of new radiopharmaceuticals globally play a pivotal role in propelling market growth. The growing global adoption of these pharmaceuticals is a key catalyst for expansion.

The hospitals segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to their capabilities in the preparation and administration of radiopharmaceuticals. Licensed facilities for handling radioisotopes and the presence of nuclear medicine experts underscore this trend. The large patient volumes, comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic services, combined with well-established reimbursement systems, bolster the growth of this segment.

The therapeutic applications segment is projected to register a higher growth than the diagnostic applications segment during the forecast period. This segment is expected to outpace the diagnostic applications segment, primarily driven by the rise in targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies addressing cancer. Enhanced clinical efficacy, regulatory approvals, and investments bolster the adoption of therapeutic radioisotopes.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is set to register significant growth, responding to the surging demand for radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. This expansion is attributed to increasing cancer prevalence, hospital infrastructure development, and improved nuclear medicine availability. Government initiatives to bolster radioisotope production and regulatory infrastructure further support growth.

Comprehensive interviews with key executives from various organizations provided critical insights into the market dynamics. The distribution of primary participants is as follows: 64% from Tier 1 companies, 23% Tier 2, and 13% Tier 3. Participation by designation includes C-Level at 35%, Director Level at 25%, and other roles at 40%. Regional participation predominantly includes North America (44%), Europe (23%), and the Asia Pacific (28%).

Key Players in the Nuclear Medicine Market: Leading players in the nuclear medicine market include GE HealthCare (US), Cardinal Health (US), Curium (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and numerous others actively driving market innovation.

Research Coverage: This comprehensive report evaluates market size and growth potential across varying segments, focusing on type, application, volume assessment, end users, and regional analysis. It provides competitive insights into key players, including developments, product offerings, and strategic approaches.

Reasons to Buy the Report: The report offers invaluable insights for established firms and new entrants to understand market dynamics and potentially expand their market share by utilizing one or several informed strategies.

Insights Include:

Analysis of key drivers, such as increased incidences of target conditions and novel alpha-radioimmunotherapy treatments.

Product Development/Innovation: Upcoming technologies and R&D activities in the nuclear medicine sphere.

Market Development: Information on profitable emerging markets by type, application, and region.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about product portfolios and investment trends.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluations of the market share and strategies of leading players, including GE HealthCare and Cardinal Health.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 536 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Target Conditions Rapid Expansion of Radioligand & Targeted Radionuclide Therapy Strategic Entry of Large Pharma & Capital Inflows Initiatives to Reduce Demand and Supply Gap of Mo-99

Challenges Short Half-Life of Radiopharmaceuticals Structural Isotope Supply Fragility

Opportunities Development of Alpha-Radioimmunotherapy-based Targeted Cancer Treatments Use of Radiopharmaceuticals in Neurological Applications Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies and Expanding Pet Infrastructure

Case Studies

Industry Trends

**Company Profiled**

Novartis AG

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Curium

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Siemens Healthineers

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation

Bayer AG

Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

Cardinal Health

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Bwxt Medical Ltd.

Ntp Radioisotopes Soc Ltd. (A Subsidiary of South African Nuclear Energy Corporation)

Eckert & Ziegler

Isotope Jsc

Pdradiopharma Inc.

Itm Isotope Technologies Munich SE

Narodowe Centrum Badan Jadrowych Osrodek Radioizotopow - Polatom

Ansto

Shine Technologies, LLC

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd.

Institute of Isotopes

Global Medical Solutions

Isotex Diagnostics



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