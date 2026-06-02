Modern Contraceptive Use Drives U.S. Market Growth: Forecasts Predict $12.4 Billion Value by 2033

Dublin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Contraceptive Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The U.S. contraceptive market is poised for significant growth, with a current valuation of USD 8.4 billion in 2025 expected to surge to USD 12.4 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 4.9% from 2026 to 2033. This anticipated market expansion is largely driven by the increased adoption of modern contraceptive methods and heightened awareness among adolescents and young adults regarding sexual health and family planning.

Government initiatives play a pivotal role in enhancing access to contraceptives, effectively reducing unwanted pregnancies among teenagers. Recent developments in the sector, including product innovations, regulatory approvals, and public health initiatives, are broadening contraceptive options and improving accessibility, thereby propelling market growth in the U.S.

U.S. Contraceptive Market Report Segmentation

The comprehensive report offers revenue forecasts at the national level, alongside an analysis of prevailing industry trends within various sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The report meticulously segments the U.S. contraceptive market by product type and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

Pills

Intrauterine Devices (IUD)

Hormonal IUD

Nonhormonal IUD

Condoms

Male Condoms

Female Condoms

Vaginal Ring

Subdermal Implants

Injectable

Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2033)

West

Southeast

Southwest

Northeast

Midwest

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Access detailed insights across key regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Examine the market presence and strategies of leading players.

Future Trends: Understand pivotal trends and growth drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and inform strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to facilitate effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for comprehensive market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to maintain a competitive edge



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Organon Group of Companies

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Mayer Laboratories Inc

Agile Therapeutics

Mayne Pharma Group Limited.

Bayer AG

Afaxys, Inc.

AbbVie

Gedeon Richter



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szvqh5

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