Dublin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Equipment Services Market by Service Type, Service Provider, Equipment Type, Contract Type - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market Set to Reach USD 35.4 Billion by 2030



The global laboratory equipment services market is expected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2025 to USD 35.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.5%. This growth is driven by increased investment in R&D, healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements, fostering the demand for modern laboratory equipment requiring reliable maintenance.



Increasing healthcare costs are prompting hospitals and diagnostic centers to enhance testing capacity, emphasizing the need for equipment maintenance to ensure precision and compliance. Simultaneously, advances in technology facilitate automated inspection systems, optimizing performance and enhancing service requirements.



Market Dynamics Favor Analytical Equipment

In 2024, analytical equipment dominated the market. Devices like spectrometers and chromatographs are crucial for high-precision analysis across several fields, necessitating continuous maintenance due to their complexity and high cost. Regulatory scrutiny and complex testing drive more frequent service cycles, establishing analytical equipment as a vital market component.



Gold Support Plan Leads the Market

The Gold Support Plan holds the largest market share, offering comprehensive coverage that reduces downtime and operational interruptions in high-throughput labs. This plan simplifies cost management and enhances business continuity, meeting the growing needs of laboratories with expansive instrument portfolios.



Asia Pacific: Rapid Growth Expected

The Asia Pacific region is set to record the highest CAGR as it develops its medical infrastructure, increasing laboratory demand. Government initiatives and investments in healthcare and biotech drive equipment purchases requiring technical support. The region's embrace of automation and sophisticated systems fuels the maintenance demand, with significant investments, such as AstraZeneca's USD 2.5 billion in Beijing in March 2025, supporting this trend.

These factors position Asia Pacific as a primary growth driver for the laboratory equipment services market.



Competitive Landscape and Market Insights

The following breakdown covers key market participants:

By Company: Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (45%), Tier 3 (20%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (35%), Director-level Executives (25%), Others (40%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (5%), Middle East & Africa (5%)

Noteworthy companies include Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf SE, Flagship Facility Services, and more.



Research Coverage

The report delves into service type, provider, equipment type, contract type, and regional influences. It highlights growth drivers, challenges, competitive landscapes, and investment opportunities.

Companies will find value in identifying potential investments, mitigating risks, and making informed decisions through a comprehensive analysis of market trends, segmentation, and key player strategies.



Strategic Insights for Stakeholders

Key insights include:

Drivers: Growing automation, regulatory requirements, and pharmaceutical activities.

Restraints: High service contract costs, proprietary software dependency.

Opportunities: Adoption of IoT, lifecycle management in emerging markets.

Challenges: Supply chain delays, rising cost pressures.

The report offers innovation insights, upcoming technology trends, and market diversification opportunities, aiding stakeholders in strategic planning and competitive positioning.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 245 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Increasing Automation and Digitalization of Laboratories Rising Regulatory and Quality Compliance Requirements Expansion of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Clinical Research Activities



Challenges

High Cost of Service Contracts and OEM Maintenance Dependence on Proprietary Parts and Software



Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Remote Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, and IoT Increasing Demand for Comprehensive Lifecycle Management Rapid Expansion of Labs in Emerging Markets



Industry Trends

Macroeconomic Indicators and Trends in Global Laboratory Equipment Services Industry Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses



Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Bruker

Eppendorf SE

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Flagship Facility Services Inc.

Marathonls

Technical Safety Services LLC

Solvd Instrument Solutions Inc.

Laboratory Equipment Services & Supplies, LLC

Seps Services

Remi

Scientific Services Plus

Cbre

Pacific Science LLC

Pace Analytical

Gentech Scientific

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Raeyco

Scientific Instrument Center

Analytical Technologies Group

Bme Lab & Science

Sartorius AG

Henderson Biomedical

Laboratory Advanced Solutions

Peak Bioservices

Cryostar Industries, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c19wxh

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