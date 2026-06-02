Dublin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The peripheral vascular devices market is projected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2031 from USD 10.02 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%. This market is experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) and other vascular disorders. These conditions are linked to an aging population, alongside increasing rates of diabetes, obesity, and smoking. Innovations in endovascular devices, such as drug-coated balloons, next-generation stents, atherectomy systems, and embolic protection devices, are enhancing clinical outcomes and expanding patient treatment options. The preference for outpatient and ambulatory surgical center-based procedures, bolstered by favorable reimbursement policies in many regions, is further facilitating the adoption of these devices.

Furthermore, market growth is attributed to heightened awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, enhanced healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, and significant investments by leading manufacturers in innovation and clinical research.

The old/normal balloons segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the angioplasty balloons market during the forecast period. The angioplasty balloons market is witnessing increased demand for plain (standard) balloons due to their cost-effectiveness, availability of expertise, and versatility across interventions. These balloons are favored for lesion preparation and pre- and post-dilatation procedures, particularly where drug-coated options are unnecessary or uninsured. Despite the rise of advanced balloon technologies, standard balloons continue to thrive in less demanding, high-volume markets, primarily in developing regions, due to their user-friendliness, reliability, and compatibility with various stent systems.

The embolic protection devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market. The demand for embolic protection devices is rising due to their use in complex endovascular and structural heart procedures, where the risk of distal embolization is high. Growing awareness of complications such as stroke and organ ischemia, especially during carotid, peripheral, and transcatheter interventions, has accelerated their clinical adoption. Device improvements enhancing capture efficiency and vessel compatibility have bolstered the market. This trend is supported by emerging guidelines and the expansion of minimally invasive procedures.

Based on end users, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the peripheral vascular devices market. The growth is primarily driven by ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) facilitating minimally invasive procedures emphasizing outpatient care. ASCs offer benefits like reduced costs, rapid patient turnover, and operational efficiency, appealing to payers and patients. Innovations in vascular devices, such as miniaturized imaging systems and low-profile catheters, enable complex procedures in ASC settings. Factors such as favorable reimbursement, physician ownership models, and growing patient preference for same-day discharge bolster ASC adoption in this market.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary growth driver in the APAC region is the increasing incidences of PAD and diabetes, supported by a large aging population and lifestyle shifts. China, India, and Japan lead in adopting vascular devices, driven by developing healthcare infrastructure and rising expenditures. Awareness of minimally invasive interventions, more skilled specialists, and expanding reimbursement coverage further fuel market growth. Additionally, low-cost manufacturing and strategic expansions by global device firms propel growth in APAC.

Key Players Major industry players include Boston Scientific, Medtronic Plc, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra, Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Stryker, Cordis, W.L. Gore & Associates, Biotronik Stryker, Endologix LLC, and Cook Medical.

Research Coverage The report analyzes the peripheral vascular devices market, estimating market size and growth potential across segments like angioplasty stents, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, and more. It includes a product portfolio matrix and competitive analysis, detailing company profiles, offerings, and strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report The report provides revenue estimates for the peripheral vascular devices market and subsegments, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and develop effective strategies. It highlights market dynamics, key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Comprehensive details about new product launches and advancements.

Insights on upcoming trends and research activities.

Information on emerging markets and technological diversification.

Thorough evaluation of market shares, growth plans, and competitor capacities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 453 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $13.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



4 Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Procedures Increasing Number of Product Approvals Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Growth in Tobacco Consumption Rising Obesity Rates

Restraints Increasing Number of Product Failures and Recalls Regulatory Complexity and Approval Delays

Opportunities High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets Increasing Awareness and Early Diagnosis of Pad

Challenges Limited Availability of Alternative Treatments Dearth of Skilled Professionals with Expertise in Peripheral Vascular Devices



13 Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Terumo Corporation

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Medtronic

Penumbra, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Cordis

Cook

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Ivascular

Biotronik

Endologix

Endocor GmbH & Co. KG

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Alvimedica

Cardionovum GmbH

Smt

Medinol

Andramed GmbH

Rex Medical

Qmd

Brosmed Medical Co. Ltd.

Elixir Medical



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