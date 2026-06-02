Clear Brine Fluids Segment to Maintain Strong Position in Bromine Market

Dublin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bromine Market by Derivative, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bromine market is anticipated to expand from USD 2.86 billion in 2025 to USD 3.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Bromine serves as a vital component in numerous chemical formulations across various industrial and specialty applications. It is available in technical and high-purity grades, catering to diverse applications, including water treatment and semiconductor manufacturing. The market growth is driven by rising manufacturing activities in the electronics and pharmaceutical industries, along with the demand for industrial water treatment and safety-related applications. Technological advances in materials and electronics might further influence consumption, albeit impacted by environmental concerns and regulatory frameworks.

The clear brine fluids segment, by derivative, is projected to hold the second-largest market share. Clear brine fluids, essential in oil and gas drilling activities, maintain pressure balance in high-temperature and high-pressure drilling environments. Their persistent relevance is due to exploration and production activities, particularly in regions with unconventional and deepwater resources. The familiarity among operators with bromine-based clear brines and established supply chains supports their continued market presence. As energy demands grow, clear brine fluids are expected to remain significant, underpinning their pivotal role in bromine consumption.

The oil & gas drilling segment, by application, will hold the second-largest market share. The oil & gas drilling segment will have a significant share due to its use of bromine-based clear brine fluids, stabilizing wellbores under challenging subsurface conditions. Bromine derivatives support pressure control and fluid performance during drilling activities. Consistent demand stems from both onshore and offshore projects, while complex well profiles and deeper hydrocarbon reserves sustain the relevance of these fluids, maintaining the segment's prominence in the bromine market.

North America will hold the second-largest market share by region. North America's bromine market share is supported by its established industrial demands, diversified end-use sectors, and robust production infrastructure. The presence of chemical manufacturers and specialty producers facilitates the conversion of elemental bromine into derivatives used in various applications. Demand is driven by mature sectors like automotive, electronics, and construction. Furthermore, the energy sector's exploration activities contribute to bromine consumption, with established supply chains facilitating access to both domestic and export markets. These factors bolster North America's significant role in the global bromine market during the forecast period.

Profile break-up of primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 65%, Tier 2 - 20%, Tier 3 - 15%

By Designation: Directors - 25%, Managers - 30%, Others - 45%

By Region: North America - 30%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Western Europe, Central - 12% & Eastern Europe - 8%, Middle East & Africa - 7%, and South America - 3%

Key market players include ICL (Israel), Albemarle Corporation (US), LANXESS (Germany), Jordan Bromine Company (Jordan), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan).

Research Coverage: This report details market segments based on sales channel, grade, end user, application, and region. It analyzes major growth influencers, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, while strategically profiling bromine manufacturers and assessing their market shares and core competencies.

Reasons to Buy the Report: Market leaders and new entrants will gain insights into revenue approximations for the bromine market and its segments. Stakeholders will better understand competitive landscapes, improving business positions, and developing suitable strategies. The report offers crucial understanding of market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights into:

Analysis of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Product Development/Innovation insights

Market Development information across varied regions

Competitive Assessment of leading players such as ICL, Albemarle Corporation, LANXESS, Jordan Bromine Company, and Tosoh Corporation



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 346 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Use of Bromine Compounds to Mitigate Mercury Emissions Increasing Demand for Flame Retardants in Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Textile Industries Extensive Use of Bromine and Its Derivatives in Diverse Applications Increased Use of Bromine as Disinfectants

Restraints Toxicological Effects of Brominated Compounds Emergence of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Restriction on Brominated Flame Retardants by European Union

Opportunities Recycling of Bromine Products Increasing Use of Bromine in Flow Batteries

Challenges Significant Fluctuations in Oil & Gas Prices Geographic Concentration of Bromine Reserves Creating Supply Risks



Company Profiles

Icl

Albemarle Corporation

Lanxess

Jordan Bromine Company

Tosoh Corporation

Tetra Technologies, Inc.

Gulf Resources, Inc.

Tata Chemicals

Hindustan Salts Ltd.

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.

Acil

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited

Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Satyesh Brinechem

Morre-Tec Industries

Shandong Yuyuan Group Co. Ltd

Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co. Ltd

Dhruv Chem Industries

Sangfroid Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Chemada

Vinyl Kft.

Tethys Chemical

Ocean Chemical

Shandong Haihua Group Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6ki9j

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