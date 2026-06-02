Dublin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Imaging Market by Product, Animal Type, Application, Modality, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global veterinary imaging market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating it will reach USD 3.332 billion by 2031, up from USD 2.299 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. This expansion is being fueled by key elements shaping advances in veterinary diagnostics, clinical decision-making, and animal healthcare.

A primary contributor to growth is the increasing prevalence of companion animals and the demand for sophisticated diagnostic tools supporting early detection and treatment of diseases. The rise in pet ownership and health expenditures is prompting veterinary clinics and hospitals to incorporate imaging modalities such as ultrasound, digital radiography, CT, and MRI, vastly improving diagnostic accuracy and enabling prompt clinical interventions.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (20%), and Tier 3 (35%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (35%), Directors (25%), and Other Designations (40%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (10%), Middle East & Africa (5%)

Breakdown of demand-side primary interviews:

By End User: Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics (45%), Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Centers (30%), Academic & Research Institutions (20%), and Other End Users (5%)

By Designation: Laboratory Managers / Heads (47%), Clinical Diagnostics Managers (22%), Genomics / Research Scientists (15%), and Others (16%)

By Region: North America (25%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (11%), Middle East & Africa (15%)

Research Coverage - The study provides extensive coverage of the veterinary imaging market across various segments, aiming to estimate the market size and growth potential by product, animal type, modality, delivery mode, application, end user, and region. The report offers a comprehensive competitive analysis of key players in the market, including company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report - This report is invaluable for firms looking to understand market trends and increase their market share. It offers insights into key drivers, product development/innovation, market development opportunities, and competitive assessments. Understanding these aspects allows companies to align their strategies effectively.

This report provides insights into the following points:

Analysis of key drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the veterinary imaging market.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies and product launches.

Market Development: Information on emerging markets and regions for various veterinary imaging products.

Market Diversification: Insights on products, untapped regions, and recent developments in biochips.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market share, strategies, products, and capabilities of leading players.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 699 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers Growth in Companion Animal Population Higher Disease Burden, Preventive/Early Diagnostics, and Demand for Non-Invasive, Accurate, Rapid Diagnostics Surge of AI/ML in Diagnostics & Clinical Decision Support Growth in Animal Health Spending Restraints High Cost of Veterinary Imaging Instruments Rising Cost of Pet Care Opportunities Growth Potential of Emerging Economies Challenges High Capital Cost and Budget Limitations in Veterinary Practices Shortage of Skilled Veterinary Radiologists and Trained Imaging Technicians



**Company Profiled**

17.1 Key Players GE Healthcare Idexx Laboratories, Inc. Carestream Health Agfa-Gevaert Group Esaote Spa Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Antech Diagnostics, Inc. Siemens Healthcare Pty Ltd Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Oehm Und Rehbein GmbH Canon Inc. Sedecal Draminski E.I. Medical Imaging Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Konica Minolta, Inc. Vetel Diagnostics Ince

17.2 Other Players Vetology AI Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Minxray, Inc. Reproscan Im3 Aus Mie GmbH Myvet Imaging Inc. (Subsidiary of Woorien) Hawkcell Sas



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7yopv

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