WhiteBeard Closes Round at $26.1 Million Valuation Ahead of Planned Public Market Debut

Wilmington, DE, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBeard , the AI powered financial technology company focused on risk management solutions for FX and CFD brokers, has announced the successful completion of its latest financing round at a $26.1 million valuation, marking a significant milestone ahead of the company's anticipated reverse merger with WhiteBeard Inc. (OTC: WHIB), a publicly traded OTC company.





The raise comes at a time when the global retail trading industry is undergoing rapid transformation. For more than two decades, many FX and CFD brokers have relied on fundamentally similar risk management practices, despite dramatic changes in technology, market structure, and trader behavior.

Today, brokers face a new challenge. Artificial intelligence tools have become readily available to retail traders, enabling the creation and deployment of increasingly sophisticated trading strategies. While many of these strategies may ultimately fail, they can remain profitable for extended periods, creating significant exposure for brokers and forcing dealing desks to make increasingly difficult decisions about when and how to manage risk.

At the same time, brokers continue to operate in an environment where geopolitical uncertainty, market volatility, regulatory scrutiny, and rising operational costs have increased the importance of robust risk management infrastructure.

WhiteBeard believes the next generation of brokers will need to embrace AI driven decision making to remain competitive.

"The industry is approaching a point where traditional methods alone are no longer enough," said co-founder and CEO Shamik Raja. "Brokers are increasingly competing against traders who have access to powerful AI tools and sophisticated automation. We believe the future belongs to firms that use AI to enhance their risk management capabilities and make better decisions in real time."

Co-founder Yadav Jani added, "We are excited to bring a company like WhiteBeard to the public markets. Historically, opportunities in financial infrastructure and institutional trading technology have been dominated by private capital, with retail investors gaining access only after much of the value creation has already occurred. Our goal is to give everyday investors the opportunity to participate much earlier in the growth cycle."

The Pawn AI: Designed for Modern Broker Risk Management

At the core of WhiteBeard's technology stack is The Pawn, a proprietary artificial intelligence model exclusively licensed to WhiteBeard by GoldPesa.

Unlike conventional broker tools that rely heavily on historical reporting and manual intervention, The Pawn operates in real time, providing predictive intelligence designed to assist brokers in managing incoming order flow.

The technology has been integrated into WhiteBeard's MT5 Pawn Plugin, allowing brokers to deploy advanced risk management capabilities directly within their existing MetaTrader 5 infrastructure without changing their liquidity providers, bridges, or existing operational workflows.

Whitebeard's MT5 Pawn AI plugin leverages digital signal processing, artificial intelligence, advanced mathematics, and data science to dynamically determine the optimal inventory your firm should hold at any given millisecond.

The system continuously evaluates market conditions and incoming order flow, helping brokers determine whether risk should be retained internally or hedged externally. When client profitability increases and broker exposure rises, the technology can assist with automated order routing decisions based on the Pawn’s real time predictions. During periods of heightened volatility, the system seeks to identify opportunities where brokers can improve risk adjusted returns, reduce unnecessary hedging costs, and optimize capital efficiency.

WhiteBeard believes that even small improvements in decision quality can have a meaningful impact when applied across millions of trades processed annually by brokers worldwide.

Key Features of the WhiteBeard Platform

WhiteBeard's technology platform has been designed specifically for the operational realities of modern FX and CFD brokerages.

Key capabilities include:

• Real time AI driven analysis of incoming order flow

• Automated risk management recommendations

• Seamless MetaTrader 5 integration

• Simulated deployment mode allowing brokers to evaluate performance before activation

• Real time monitoring and analytics

• Broker controlled risk parameters and capital allocation settings

• Compatibility with existing liquidity providers and execution infrastructure

• Support for major foreign exchange pairs, precious metals, and digital assets

The company believes these capabilities provide brokers with a practical framework for navigating increasingly complex market conditions while improving operational efficiency and risk adjusted profitability.

Positioned for Public Market Growth

The completion of the financing round at a $26.1 million valuation represents a significant achievement for WhiteBeard as it prepares for its next phase of growth.

Management expects the reverse merger with WhiteBeard Inc. (OTC:WHIB) to provide the company with access to public capital markets, increased visibility, and the ability to accelerate commercial adoption of its technology across the global brokerage industry.

According to the company, demand for AI powered infrastructure within financial services continues to grow as firms seek technology solutions capable of addressing increasingly complex market environments.

WhiteBeard believes its position as the exclusive licensee of The Pawn AI model creates a unique competitive advantage within the sector.

"WhiteBeard represents a rare opportunity at the intersection of artificial intelligence, financial infrastructure, and public markets," said Raja. "Our vision is to build a company with substantial intrinsic value based on proprietary technology, recurring enterprise revenue, and a product designed to solve a real problem for a global industry."

As financial markets continue to evolve and AI becomes increasingly embedded throughout the trading ecosystem, WhiteBeard aims to position itself at the forefront of the next generation of risk management technology.

More Details here -

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