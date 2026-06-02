1win Signs Full Tundra Roster Under the 1win Team Banner





BELGRADE, Serbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International crypto entertainment platform 1win has officially announced the signing of the full Tundra Esports Dota 2 roster. Effective June 1, professional players Pure, bzm, 33, Ari, and Whitemon compete under the 1win Team tag. Alongside the players, coach MoonMeander, esports analyst degaz, team manager Jamba, and sports director SweetyPotz are joining the organization.

Rumors surrounding the transfer, widely discussed in recent weeks across esports and Dota communities, were officially confirmed on June 1 via the social media accounts of 1win and 1win Team.

One of the most dominant rosters of the modern Dota 2 era is officially joining 1win Team on long-term deals. Over the past two years, Pure, bzm, 33, Ari, and Whitemon have secured more top-tier tournament wins than any other team in the scene.

"We are excited for this new chapter. We wanna show our full potential at every tournament and I know 1win will give us everything we need to focus on that," comments 33, 1win Team Captain.

The new roster will represent 1win both in competitions and through a broad digital strategy. The 1win branding will be featured on team jerseys, player social media accounts, in-game integrations, and across the official 1win Team channels on Telegram, TikTok, YouTube, X, and Instagram. The reimagined 1win Team will also be sponsored by the streaming platform W.tv.

In accordance with Valve regulations prohibiting multiple teams connected to the same beneficiary group from participating in official tournaments, the current 1win Dota 2 roster is leaving the 1win esports structure and will continue competing independently as an individual project, according to 1win sources. Moving forward, 1win will retain one official Dota 2 roster.

The new 1win Team roster is currently bootcamping in Belgrade, where the players have already begun preparations for the biggest tournaments of the season. The team plans to appear at the Esports World Cup and The International later this year.

Abour 1win Team

1win Team (also known as 1w Team) is the eSports division of the international crypto entertainment brand 1win and one of the leading organizations in professional Dota 2. In 2026, the organization signed the full roster previously competing under the Tundra Esports banner. With a roster featuring elite international talent, experienced coaching staff, and a proven track record at top-tier events, 1win Team continues to compete for championship titles at the highest level of professional Dota 2.

Contact

PR Manager

Elena Chuldina

1win Team

press@1win.pro

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79d5b88b-9536-4305-9932-a89d8617ffca