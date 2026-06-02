Zoomex Prediction Market Officially Launches: Participate in Global Trending Events with Crypto



VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction: Designed for the next generation of traders, Zoomex connects crypto markets, sports trends, and global events through a simpler, smoother, and more transparent experience. From the market to the stadium, Zoomex empowers users worldwide to engage with trending events more intuitively.



Zoomex, a trading platform built for the next generation of global traders, today announced the official launch of Zoomex Prediction Market. As a major upgrade to the platform’s product ecosystem, Zoomex Prediction Market provides users with a simple, intuitive, and engaging way to participate in predictions surrounding crypto markets, sports events, trending topics, and real-world events.

Through Zoomex Prediction Market, users can easily participate in predictions using Crypto based on their own views of popular event outcomes. Whether it is the price movement of crypto assets, shifts in market sentiment, or global sporting events such as the upcoming World Cup, users can express their opinions and engage with market sentiment and trend forecasting behind major global events through a more accessible and straightforward experience.

In traditional trading environments, users often face complex charts, strategy models, and trading tools. Prediction markets, however, focus on event outcomes and transform complex market analysis into clear questions and choices. Through this product, Zoomex aims to enable users not only to observe markets and trends, but also to participate more actively and discover new opportunities through their own judgment.

As excitement continues to build around the World Cup and other major international sporting events, sports have become one of the most widely followed topics worldwide. From match results and team performance to market sentiment and community discussions, sports naturally generate high engagement, interaction, and social reach. Zoomex Prediction Market will continue to introduce new prediction themes throughout the World Cup cycle and other major sporting events, allowing users around the world to participate in trending event predictions with Crypto while enjoying a more entertaining and interactive product experience.

Fernando, Marketing Director at Zoomex, commented:

"Zoomex has always been committed to delivering a simpler, smoother, and more transparent trading experience for the next generation of global traders. We believe the future of trading should not be limited to a small group of professionals. Instead, it should enable more people to participate in future markets in a more intuitive way. Prediction Market is a natural extension of that vision. Users can simply rely on their own judgment of crypto markets, sports events, or global trends to participate in predictions with Crypto, express their views, and identify emerging opportunities."

Fernando further added:

"From the stadium to the market, judgment, speed, and rules matter equally. Zoomex aims to create a smoother product experience that enables users to participate effortlessly in every opportunity worth paying attention to. The launch of Prediction Market represents an important step in combining crypto trading with global trends and the excitement of major sporting events. We hope users will not only trade on Zoomex, but also express their views on the events they care about, engage in discussions, and discover new opportunities."

Following the launch, Zoomex will continue expanding its range of prediction topics across crypto assets, sports events, market developments, and real-world trends. The platform will also introduce additional campaigns and reward mechanisms related to Prediction Market. Users will be able to unlock more reward opportunities by participating in predictions, completing campaign tasks, following platform announcements, and staying engaged with community updates.

As a global cryptocurrency trading platform, Zoomex remains committed to lowering barriers to future markets through simpler product journeys, smoother trading experiences, and more transparent rules. From market trading to event predictions, and from trend analysis to sports engagement, Zoomex is building a crypto ecosystem that is faster, more interactive, and more connected to global conversations.

Starting today, users can enter Zoomex Prediction Market and use Crypto to participate in predictions on trending events, uncovering new opportunities across crypto markets, sports events, and global developments.

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About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 600+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

For more info: Website | X | Telegram | Discord

Contact Details:

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

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