TCL SunPower to Debut Wide Range of New Energy Solutions at SNEC and Intersolar Europe, Led by Next-Generation Back Contact Technology

LYON, France, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCL SunPower, a global leader in solar energy solutions, today announced its participation in SNEC (June 3–5 in Shanghai) and Intersolar Europe (June 23–25 in Munich), where it will unveil its newest energy systems for residential and C&I applications, powered by the next generation of proprietary back-contact solar panel technology.





“Back-contact technology is at the heart of our vision for a connected home,” said Steven Zhang, General Manager at TCL SunPower. “By combining more than 40 years of SunPower innovation with TCL’s global scale and $43 billion financial strength, we are redefining how advanced solar technology is developed, manufactured, and deployed worldwide. This next generation marks a critical step toward fully integrated energy ecosystems—starting with solar and seamlessly connecting storage and intelligent energy management.”

This vision is brought to market through TCL SunPower’s dual-brand strategy, designed to address distinct customer needs while leveraging a shared technology platform. SunPower delivers a premium, fully integrated residential offering focused on performance, simplicity, and long-term reliability, while TCL Solar provides high-performance, cost-effective solutions designed to support projects of any scale and application. Together, the two brands enable scalable energy systems that support the electrification of homes and businesses worldwide.

Next-Generation Back contact technology and Energy systems

At both SNEC and Intersolar Europe, TCL SunPower will unveil its latest innovations, with a particular focus on new back contact module technologies across both brands, designed to power complete energy ecosystems.

SunPower: Advancing the Residential Energy Ecosystem

SunPower will present its next-generation Back-Contact solar panels, engineered to deliver industry-leading efficiency and energy density, forming the backbone of a fully integrated home energy ecosystem.

This ecosystem includes:

New SunPower Back-Contact PV modules, combining SunPower’s patented back-contact and shingled cell architectures. The high-density module design features the market’s lowest degradation rate (0.25%), a low temperature coefficient (0.26%/°C), and strong shade performance. Delivering up to 505W and 24.7% efficiency, the modules are backed by a best-in-class 40-year warranty covering product, power, and service.

combining SunPower’s patented back-contact and shingled cell architectures. The high-density module design features the market’s lowest degradation rate (0.25%), a low temperature coefficient (0.26%/°C), and strong shade performance. Delivering up to 505W and 24.7% efficiency, the modules are backed by a best-in-class 40-year warranty covering product, power, and service. New residential energy storage solution

Residential heat pumps

Delivering powerful low-temperature performance (100% heating capacity at -7°C), ultra-quiet operation (28 dB(A) at 3 m), and intelligent energy optimization.





Together, these elements form a seamless home energy system that simplifies electrification under a single, trusted brand—combining solar generation, storage, and intelligent energy management. This integrated approach lays the foundation for a fully connected home, where energy generation, storage, smart appliances, and grid interaction are intelligently orchestrated to deliver whole-home optimization.

TCL – TCL Solar: Powering Performance-Driven C&I Ecosystems

Under the TCL – TCL Solar brand, the company will showcase for the first time its complete range of T5 Pro solar panels, the brand-new back contact modules and the residential and C&I energy storage solutions. A broad and versatile portfolio of PV modules, including:

T5 Pro

New TCL Solar C2 modules

C2 panels feature back-contact gapless technology that maximizes active surface area, enables lower operating temperatures, and mitigates the risk of microcracks—delivering enhanced performance and long-term reliability. They offer up to 24.5% efficiency, with outputs of up to 495W in a compact format and 665W for C&I applications, backed by a 25-year product warranty and 30-year power warranty.





The new TCL Solar back contact technology will play a central role in powering a complete ecosystem for commercial and industrial applications, including:

New TCL residential storage solution

A compact, all-in-one IP66 system featuring patented smart balancing technology supporting mixed-age batteries, next-generation 314Ah cells, and three MPPTs to handle complex rooftops with ease.

New TCL C&I storage portfolio

Featuring the most compact integrated cabinet on the market, scalable in parallel from 50-500kW and 100kWh-1MWh, with up to 200% PV input and six MPPT channels, alongside an AC-coupled storage unit with 261kWh capacity, scalable up to 6.26MWh.







Advanced Energy Management – Open Standard Platform Across Both Brands

A universal HEMS gateway supports all installation scenarios, enabling AI-driven whole-home optimization across PV, storage, EV charging, heat pumps, and smart loads. Designed to be device-agnostic, it can connect up to three inverters.

This approach enables businesses and energy developers to deploy scalable, high-performance systems that balance efficiency, reliability, and cost.

“Back-contact technology is a foundational pillar of our long-term roadmap, built on decades of proven SunPower performance, and will enable the next steps in technology development,” said Karin Alberto Burkhardt, Director of PV Products. “By enabling rear-side current collection, it reduces resistive losses, improves thermal behavior, and delivers higher energy yield and long-term reliability in real-world conditions. Scaled across both SunPower and TCL Solar portfolios and integrated with storage and energy management, it forms a unified platform optimized for performance, lower LCOE, and global deployment across projects of any scale and need.”

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading solar energy provider committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. The company combines advanced technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to drive the global energy transition. TCL SunPower Global brings together two complementary brands: SunPower, delivering premium, fully integrated residential energy solutions, and TCL-TCL Solar, providing high-performance, cost-effective solar and energy solutions. Together, they meet the diverse needs of the global solar market - from residential rooftop installations to commercial projects and utility-scale developments.

More information: sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and LinkedIn.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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