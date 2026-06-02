Beam Global Deploys Six More EV ARC™ Systems for the City of Long Beach

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, today announced the deployment of six additional EV ARC™ solar-powered electric vehicle charging systems for the City of Long Beach, California. The deployment consists of four EV ARC™ systems supporting the City of Long Beach’s electric vehicle (EV) fleet operations and two additional EV ARC™ systems installed at Long Beach Airport for fleet charging.

The EV ARC™ systems generate and store electrical energy on-site, enabling autonomous EV charging that can be rapidly deployed and relocated as operational requirements evolve. The deployment supports the City’s transition to electric fleet vehicles while avoiding the cost and disruption associated with conventional charging infrastructure installation and operation. The City of Long Beach is expanding its EV charging infrastructure to reduce costs, support fleet electrification and reduce vehicle emissions. By utilizing off-grid EV charging systems, the City can add charging capacity where it is needed without increasing demand on existing electrical infrastructure.

“Study after study shows that fleet operators who electrify their fleets save money, reduce downtime and maintenance, reduce emissions, and improve working conditions for their employees,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “Beam Global's EV charging infrastructure products enable fleet operators to scale up charging infrastructure with the lowest total cost of ownership and with the least disruption. They get to deploy EV charging where they need it without going through lengthy design, engineering, construction, and electrical projects, and they get to operate with zero-unit cost for the electricity that they use to fuel their vehicles. We are delighted to continue to assist the City of Long Beach as they execute on their mission to electrify their fleet.”

The deployment further expands Beam Global’s presence in municipal fleet operations and demonstrates continued demand for rapidly deployable EV charging infrastructure across California.

For more information about Beam Global’s sustainable EV charging solutions, visit www.BeamForAll.com or contact BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/867272b2-32e3-4f04-9e71-dad35b2dfa32