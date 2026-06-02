Quavo Fraud & Disputes Releases 2026 State of Dispute Management Performance Report

WILMINGTON, Del., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc., the leading AI-powered disputes technology partner for financial institutions, today released the 2026 State of Dispute Management Performance Report — the industry's most comprehensive benchmark study measuring fraud and dispute management performance across U.S. banks, credit unions, fintechs, and payment processors.

Produced in partnership with Auriemma Roundtables, a provider of business intelligence for the financial services industry, the annual report analyzes the 2025 performance of 36 Quavo clients representing a diverse mix of issuer types. Results are benchmarked against Auriemma Roundtables data spanning nearly 40 elite financial institutions, giving dispute program leaders a clear, data-driven view of where their programs stand across the industry.

The report defines the KPIs that separate dispute programs across four critical dimensions: customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, financial performance, and recovery and provides a clear picture of what best-in-class performance looks like in practice.

"Dispute management is one of the highest-stakes moments in the customer relationship," said Joseph McLean, Co-Founder and CEO of Quavo Fraud & Disputes. "When disputes are resolved faster, more accurately, and on the accountholder's terms, everyone wins — the member, the institution, and the bottom line. This report gives financial leaders the benchmarks they need to understand exactly where they stand and a clear path forward. Because now, it truly pays to make it right."

The 2026 State of Dispute Management Performance Report is available now.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo enables financial institutions to transform fraud and dispute management from a costly, fragmented function into a strategic advantage. In an environment where the cost of making it right has historically meant higher risk, manual effort, and strained member relationships, Quavo empowers organizations to do more, with certainty, speed, and confidence.

Powered by its intelligent automation, Aria, and guided by a team of experienced dispute specialists, Quavo’s QFD® platform enables institutions to ensure compliance, streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and maximize financial recovery. Today, industry leaders rely on Quavo to process more than one million disputes every month, recover billions in disputed funds, and resolve cases an average of 26 days faster than the industry standard.

By helping teams respond decisively in moments that matter most, Quavo turns fraud events into opportunities to restore trust, protect members, and strengthen long-term relationships.

Quavo. Now it pays to make it right.™

Quavo Media Contact:

Julia Brady

PR & Events Manager

Julia.Brady@quavo.com