Alpha Residential Wins NAIOP Pittsburgh Best Multifamily Project Award for Apex Newbury

PITTSBURGH, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Residential has been named the recipient of the NAIOP Pittsburgh Best Multifamily Project award for Apex Newbury, a 277-unit apartment community located in South Fayette Township, 10 miles southwest of Downtown Pittsburgh. The award, presented by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, recognizes excellence in real estate development across the greater Pittsburgh region.

“Winning this is genuinely encouraging for our whole team,” said Jide Famuagun, CEO of Alpha Residential. “We work hard to do right by our residents, building thriving communities worth living in — and to have that recognized by NAIOP Pittsburgh is meaningful.”

The development behind the award tells its own story. Apex Newbury opened in Fall 2025 as the only new upscale apartment community in Bridgeville, PA, situated along the I-79 corridor within the 300-acre Newbury Market Master Plan. The community was developed in direct response to a documented gap in South Fayette Township’s housing market — a submarket with a median household income of approximately $106,000, population growth of nearly 3% annually, and strong proximity to Southpointe, the Parkway West corridor, and Pittsburgh International Airport.



For Famuagun, the measure of success at Apex Newbury is simple. "The real signal for me is when a resident renews their lease not because moving is a hassle, but because they genuinely don't want to leave. That's what we're building toward at Apex Newbury," he said.

Apex Newbury’s 277 homes average 918 square feet across one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom den floor plans. The community’s amenities and design were built around how residents live — including a makerspace, dedicated workshare and private meeting spaces, smart home technology, a saltwater pool, and a rideshare waiting area. A 139-unit Phase II is planned as the next milestone within the Newbury Market Master Plan.

Apex Newbury is the first of several ground-up communities Alpha Residential has planned for the Pittsburgh region. Apex Diamond Ridge, the company's next development, is slated to open in Spring 2028.

Apex Newbury is now open and welcoming residents at 2200 Alpha Drive, Bridgeville, PA 15017. More details at www.liveatnewbury.com.