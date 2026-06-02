K92 Mining Releases 2025 Sustainability Report: Delivering Sustainable Value

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2025 Sustainability Report. This is K92’s seventh annual sustainability report and provides details of the Company’s ongoing sustainability management and performance.

The 2025 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Metals and Mining Standard for the seventh consecutive year and includes climate-related disclosures in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) recommendations.

The 2025 Sustainability Report is available on the K92 website at the following link:

https://k92mining.com/responsible-mining

2025 Sustainability Highlights:

918 days without a lost-time injury ( 1) and a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (“ TRIFR ”) of 0.62.

and a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (“ ”) of 0.62. ~2,150 employees and permanent contractors in Papua New Guinea (PNG) plus temporary contractors and casuals for a total workforce of ~3,100.

~91% of the operational workforce, comprising employees and permanent contractors, are PNG Nationals with priority hiring from local communities.

with priority hiring from local communities. $161.8 million in procurement from PNG companies, representing 52% of K92’s total annual procurement spend and an increase of 68% versus 2024.

representing 52% of K92’s total annual procurement spend and an increase of 68% versus 2024. $139.2 million in taxes and royalties paid or accrued in PNG (2) , a 122% increase from 2024.

a 122% increase from 2024. $33.1 million invested in local Joint Ventures.

Outstanding Community Humanitarian Initiative awarded by the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (“ CORE ”) for K92’s Adult Literacy Program, marking the fourth consecutive year K92 has received the primary, annual community award from the CORE.

awarded by the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy (“ ”) for K92’s Adult Literacy Program, marking the fourth consecutive year K92 has received the primary, annual community award from the CORE. Release of the Company’s Environmental Policy and Tailings Management Policy, two key board-approved policies outlining the Company’s approach to responsible resource development.

two key board-approved policies outlining the Company’s approach to responsible resource development. Zero reportable environmental incidents at the Kainantu operations , with ongoing enhancements to the Company’s environmental management system.

, with ongoing enhancements to the Company’s environmental management system. Continued implementation of the K92 CARES framework, which outlines the Company’s core values, including the launch of the inaugural CARES Awards recognizing outstanding employee engagement and commitment.

which outlines the Company’s core values, including the launch of the inaugural CARES Awards recognizing outstanding employee engagement and commitment. Advanced work related to the Kainantu Endowment, which was established as an independent charitable trust dedicated to advancing education, skills development, and long-term opportunity for people across PNG.

which was established as an independent charitable trust dedicated to advancing education, skills development, and long-term opportunity for people across PNG. Ongoing alignment with the TCFD recommendations, with progress advanced on local hydropower improvements and solar farm engineering work in support of the Company’s energy and greenhouse gas (“ GHG ”) emissions reduction target.

with progress advanced on local hydropower improvements and solar farm engineering work in support of the Company’s energy and greenhouse gas (“ ”) emissions reduction target. Continued commitment to local skills development, including a total of 68 tertiary scholarships awarded, 34 industrial traineeship placements, 31 graduate placements, and ongoing implementation of multiple Memoranda of Understanding with PNG universities to help develop a robust pipeline of skilled mine workers in the country.

including a total of 68 tertiary scholarships awarded, 34 industrial traineeship placements, 31 graduate placements, and ongoing implementation of multiple Memoranda of Understanding with PNG universities to help develop a robust pipeline of skilled mine workers in the country. Significant progress on the Company’s first Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme ( “ ITCS ”) project, with 35% physical completion of the Konkua-Bilimoia road upgrades.

“ ”) with 35% physical completion of the Konkua-Bilimoia road upgrades. Ongoing due diligence activities to support annual child labour and forced labour mitigation disclosures.





John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “K92 celebrated many achievements in 2025 in what was a landmark year for the Company as we celebrated our 10th anniversary and successfully completed the commissioning of our new 1.2-million tonnes per annum Stage 3 Expansion processing plant. This coincided with a truly historic milestone for the people of Papua New Guinea, as the nation celebrated the Golden Jubilee of its independence in 1975.

At the end of 2025, K92 was a major employer in Papua New Guinea, with approximately 2,150 employees and permanent contractors, and temporary contractors and casuals bringing our total workforce to approximately 3,100. PNG Nationals represented approximately 91% of our operational workforce, comprising employees and permanent contractors, supported by priority hiring from local communities. In addition, we have become one of the largest corporate taxpayers among mining companies in the country, with $139.2M in taxes and royalties paid or accrued in 2025. We are also currently the largest foreign investor in mineral exploration in Papua New Guinea, with $18M invested in exploration activities in 2025 and a further $31M to $35M planned investment in 2026, well-positioning the Company for continued growth.

I would like to extend my congratulations to the K92 Mining team and the people of Papua New Guinea for all the momentous milestones that were achieved during the year. These achievements are a testament to the dedication and resilience of the innumerable people who have made them possible. As Papua New Guinea looks to its next chapter, we strongly believe that responsible mining will remain an important driver of sustainable development for the country and its remarkable people. At K92, we will continue to work steadfastly in partnership with all our stakeholders to deliver transformational value for many years to come.”

Notes:

(1) As at December 31, 2025. Rate includes both employees and contractors.

(2) Includes corporate tax, payroll tax, import duties, production levy and royalties.

(3) All amounts are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Mine Definitive Feasibility Study, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 million tonnes-per-annum process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs; and (iv) the potential extended life of the Kainantu Mine.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the epidemic or pandemic viruses; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company’s operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company’s ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities at the Arakompa, Kora, Judd and other projects; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company’s foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationships with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors”.

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.