ExGen Appoints Dr. Cynthia Li To Its Board

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, Dr. Cynthia Li has been ‎appointed to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of ExGen effective June 1, 2026. ExGen also announces that Mr. Kieran Downes has resigned from the Board effective June 1, 2026.

Dr. Cynthia (Xin) Li, PhD, CFA, is an Assistant Professor of Finance at Trinity Western University with expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, corporate governance, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. She holds a PhD in Accounting from Simon Fraser University, a Master of Science in Finance from the University of British Columbia, and is a CFA Charterholder. Prior to academia, Dr. Li worked in equity research and investment banking, where she developed extensive experience in financial modeling, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and public market analysis. Dr. Li brings a strong analytical background, capital markets expertise, and governance-focused perspective that align well with the strategic and operational needs of a TSX Venture Exchange-listed mining company. Her combination of industry and academic experience positions her to contribute meaningfully to board oversight, financial stewardship, stakeholder engagement, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Jason Riley, the President and CEO of ExGen commented, “Cynthia’s capital-markets and corporate governance expertise and background will be an invaluable asset to the Company as ExGen continues to acquire new projects and moves forward with its existing assets. We are pleased to welcome her to the Board.

On behalf of the Board and our shareholders, I would also like to thank Kieran for all of his years of dedication and tireless efforts as a director of the Company.”

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 8 exploration projects in Canada and the US, 4 NSR Royalties on projects in the Golden Triangle, BC, Canada and ExGen also holds a Silver Stream on the past producing Andacollo gold mine in Chile, which is slated for a near-term production restart.

For more information on ExGen please contact:

ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Cell: 604-889-7827

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.