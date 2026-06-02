MiTwell Accelerates Physical AI Deployment with a Multi-Platform Edge AI Development Ecosystem at COMPUTEX 2026

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Physical AI drives the next wave of intelligent machines, robotics, and industrial automation, MiTwell is helping customers accelerate deployment through a flexible Edge AI platform designed to reduce development complexity and platform lock-in.

As AI moves from the cloud into the physical world, organizations are under increasing pressure to deploy intelligent systems that can evolve alongside rapidly changing computing technologies. MiTwell leveraging technologies from MediaTek, Qualcomm, NXP, Renesas, Intel, and ESWIN, customers can select the best computing platform for their application while maintaining a common development framework and avoiding costly hardware redesigns.

Built around Open Standard Module (OSM) technology, MiTwell's platform enables customers to scale performance, extend product lifecycles, and accelerate development while preserving platform flexibility. By combining compute modules, carrier boards, BSP support, custom hardware, system integration, and design manufacturing services, MiTwell helps customers move from concept to production through a single development partner.

Unlike vendors that focus solely on modules or standalone systems, MiTwell provides a complete development path spanning platform selection, custom carrier board design, BSP and software support, system integration, manufacturing, and global deployment services. This approach helps customers reduce development cycles by up to 50%, lower engineering costs, and shorten time-to-market.

At COMPUTEX 2026, MiTwell is demonstrating solutions for robotics, autonomous mobility, machine vision, predictive maintenance, industrial automation, and intelligent infrastructure. These solutions showcase how Edge AI can be deployed closer to where decisions are made, enabling faster response times, improved reliability, and greater operational efficiency.

MiTwell – Hall 2, Booth P0113

June 2–5, 2026

Event Information: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

About MiTwell

MiTwell specializes in industrial embedded computing and Edge AI platforms, delivering reliable, scalable solutions for industrial automation, robotics, machine vision, and intelligent infrastructure applications. Leveraging deep expertise in system design, manufacturing, and global deployment, MiTwell helps customers transform advanced AI innovations into deployable, real-world industrial solutions. www.mitwell.com.tw

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