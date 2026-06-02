The Ensign Group Purchases Memory Care Facility in California

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that through a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, it acquired the real estate to “Memory Care of Contra Costa”, a 46 unit memory care facility located in Pleasant Hill, California. The facility will be operated by an experienced third-party operator, and subject to a long-term triple net lease.

“We are thrilled to add this property to Standard Bearer’s ever-expanding portfolio. Adding this property was a home run for our organization,” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are happy to partner with such an experienced operator that runs operations in a way that benefits the staff, residents, and families of this incredible community,” he added.

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced the acquisition of the real estate and operations of “Woodland Health and Rehabilitation”, a 62-bed skilled nursing facility located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer, and the facility will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant.

These acquisitions were effective as of June 1, 2026, and bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 396 healthcare operations, which includes 48 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 181 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 396 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.