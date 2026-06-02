Long Read Sequencing Market to Surpass USD 13.26 Billion by 2035 as Genomics Adoption Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Long Read Sequencing Market was valued at USD 0.96 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.26 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 30.10% from 2026 to 2035.

The market for Long Read Sequencing is growing at a fast rate due to rising need for whole genome sequencing, development in technology resulting in longer sequences with more accurate results, and increasing application of precision medicine. In addition, the increased investment in the field of genomics and decrease in the cost of sequencing are also contributing to market growth.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 1.23 Billion

USD 1.23 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 13.26 Billion

USD 13.26 Billion CAGR: 30.10% from 2026 to 2035

30.10% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Region: North America





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Continuous Platform Accuracy Improvements Boost Market Growth Globally

The business success of long read sequencing technology differs in its underlying mechanics from the established scientific instrumentation industry due to the fact that it revolves around the development of capabilities, not the capture of market share from rivals. Any innovation in terms of nanopore or SMRT sequencing precision, speed, or affordability provides access to entirely new classes of applications.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering

The consumables segment dominated the long read sequencing market in 2025 with 57% share due to the repetitive consumption of sequencing kits, reagents, flow cells, sample prep, and library prep consumables in every sequencing process. The Services segment is the fastest growing in the Long Read Sequencing Market owing to the increasing trend in outsourcing sequencing services by research laboratories globally.

By Technology

Nanopore sequencing segment dominated the market in 2025 with 49% share owing to its ability to create ultra-long reads, portability, real-time sequencing data generation, and adaptability. The Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing segment is experiencing the fastest growth owing to an increase in the demand for high-quality long-read sequencing data.

By Workflow

Sequencing segment dominated the market in 2025 with 52% share as it is the central activity in the workflow of long-read sequencing. The Data Analysis segment is the fastest growing due to the rapid increase in the generation of complex genomic data through long-read sequencing techniques.

By Application

The whole genome sequencing segment dominated the market in 2025 with 43% share due to the comprehensive nature of long-read technology and its ability to detect structural variants. The Epigenetics segment is witnessing the fastest growth due to growing awareness about regulation of genes and diseases that cannot be determined from DNA sequence variations.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of the global Long Read Sequencing market at around 41.20% in terms of global revenue contribution in 2025. North America’s large share is driven by the U.S.’ leading genomics research framework, the presence of NIH-sponsored large-scale genomics projects, the high prevalence of pharma and biotech companies that contribute to rising demand through their research & development activities, and the incorporation of long read sequencing into clinical genomics workflows in academic medical centres.

The U.S. Long Read Sequencing Market had a valuation of around USD 0.38 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow to around USD 5.14 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of about 29.84% during the forecast period. The United States is the global leader in long read sequencing technology owing to its status as the biggest and most commercially developed market for such techniques.

The Europe Long Read Sequencing Market is estimated to be USD 0.27 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.32 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 28.47% during 2026–2035. Approximately 28.47% of the Long Read Sequencing market share was captured by Europe in 2025. The United Kingdom occupies the top position in terms of the development of its market on the European continent because of the presence of the Wellcome Sanger Institute and Genomics England's 100,000 Genomes Project.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional Long Read Sequencing market, projected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 33.47% through 2035. Asia Pacific sales are estimated to amount to around 38.47% from China due to BGI Genomics' huge sequencing business, government funding for precision medicine programs, and fast expanding pharmaceutical and biotech market with its rising programs for drug discovery requiring long-read sequencing.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Long Read Sequencing Market Report:

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Illumina Inc.

BGI Genomics

MGI Tech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

10x Genomics Inc.

Element Biosciences

Azenta Life Sciences

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Eurofins Genomics

Quantapore Inc.

Universal Sequencing Technology Corporation (USTC)

Novogene Corporation

MicrobesNG

Sage Science Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025: Oxford Nanopore Technologies launched its Q20 Plus sequencing chemistry achieving modal read accuracy above 99.5% with R10.4.1 flow cells across human, microbial, and metagenomic applications, enabling qualification processes for clinical diagnostic use cases and substantially expanding the range of research applications where nanopore accuracy satisfies analytical requirements.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies launched its Q20 Plus sequencing chemistry achieving modal read accuracy above 99.5% with R10.4.1 flow cells across human, microbial, and metagenomic applications, enabling qualification processes for clinical diagnostic use cases and substantially expanding the range of research applications where nanopore accuracy satisfies analytical requirements. 2025: Pacific Biosciences expanded Revio system installations to hundreds of sites globally across pharmaceutical companies, national genomics programmes, and academic medical centres, with the system's HiFi chemistry demonstrating competitive per-genome costs for large cohort whole genome sequencing projects that accelerated adoption by previously short-read-exclusive population genomics programmes.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SEQUENCING THROUGHPUT & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand platform productivity through analysis of sequencing run volumes, data output generation, sample processing capacity, and instrument utilization rates across laboratories and research facilities.

– helps you understand platform productivity through analysis of sequencing run volumes, data output generation, sample processing capacity, and instrument utilization rates across laboratories and research facilities. READ LENGTH & GENOMIC COVERAGE PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate sequencing quality by tracking average and maximum read lengths, genome coverage efficiency, and the ability of long-read platforms to resolve complex genomic regions.

– helps you evaluate sequencing quality by tracking average and maximum read lengths, genome coverage efficiency, and the ability of long-read platforms to resolve complex genomic regions. TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & ACCURACY METRICS – helps you compare the performance of nanopore sequencing, SMRT sequencing, and synthetic long-read technologies based on accuracy rates, error frequencies, throughput capabilities, and sequencing reliability.

– helps you compare the performance of nanopore sequencing, SMRT sequencing, and synthetic long-read technologies based on accuracy rates, error frequencies, throughput capabilities, and sequencing reliability. VARIANT DETECTION & GENOMIC INSIGHT INDICATORS – helps you assess the effectiveness of long-read sequencing platforms in identifying structural variants, repetitive regions, gene rearrangements, and other complex genomic alterations often missed by short-read technologies.

– helps you assess the effectiveness of long-read sequencing platforms in identifying structural variants, repetitive regions, gene rearrangements, and other complex genomic alterations often missed by short-read technologies. LABORATORY WORKFLOW & PRODUCTIVITY METRICS – helps you uncover operational efficiencies through analysis of sample preparation performance, workflow completion rates, bioinformatics processing times, turnaround duration, and project completion capacity.

– helps you uncover operational efficiencies through analysis of sample preparation performance, workflow completion rates, bioinformatics processing times, turnaround duration, and project completion capacity. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market participants based on sequencing platform advancements, throughput improvements, accuracy enhancements, bioinformatics capabilities, strategic collaborations, and recent product developments.

Long Read Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 0.96 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 13.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 30.10% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Offering (Instruments, Consumables, Services)

• By Technology (Nanopore Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing, Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing)

• By Workflow (Sample Preparation, Sequencing, Data Analysis)

• By Application (Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Metagenomics, Epigenetics, Whole Exome Sequencing, Others)

• By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals, Clinics & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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