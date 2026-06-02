Ingredion acquires Benicaros® -- a prebiotic fiber that supports immune health at extremely low daily dosage/intake

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and industrial markets, announced the acquisition of Benicaros®, a patented, prebiotic fiber made from upcycled carrot pomace clinically shown to support immune health.

“As we expand our functional ingredients offering, Benicaros’ versatility and health benefits makes it a perfect fit for our portfolio,” said Nate Yates, Ingredion’s vice president & general manager of sugar reduction and fiber fortification. “This highly differentiated prebiotic carrot fiber addresses the limitations of traditional prebiotic fibers that require high daily intake, have tolerance issues and formulation challenges.”

Benicaros stimulates beneficial gut bacteria, resulting in immune health benefits at extremely low dosage. It is water-soluble with minimal effect on taste, texture or odor. This makes it versatile for use in functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements.

Additionally, Benicaros addresses multiple consumer demands by being plant-based, clean-label, kosher, halal, gluten-free, upcycled and sustainable.

“The benefits list of Benicaros is quite long, and the fact that it comes from upcycling carrot juice production, supporting sustainability and a circular-economy, is all the more exciting,” Yates added.

The acquisition is an asset deal that includes full ownership of all intellectual property, trademarks, human clinical trials, and know-how related to manufacturing the product.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion’s Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

Media Contact:

Rick Wion

rick.wion@ingredion.com