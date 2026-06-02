Serverless Computing Market to Reach $108.39 Billion by 2035 as Cloud-Native and Event-Driven Architectures Accelerate Worldwide | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Serverless Computing Market was valued at USD 25.76 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 108.39 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.54% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

Serverless Computing Market Expansion is largely driven by the increasing popularity of cloud-native architectures, coupled with a growing focus of enterprises on developer productivity and efficiencies, along with cost optimizations. Serverless computing does away with the need for provisioning servers, thereby allowing cloud providers to provide dynamic resource allocation while charging for execution time only. The model greatly helps in improving application deployment speed and allows developers to concentrate purely on developing application logic.





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Rising Cloud-Native Transformation and Event-Driven Architecture Adoption to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing trend of using cloud-native computing, microservices architecture, and event-driven applications has played a major role in propelling the Serverless Computing Market. There is an urgent need to upgrade existing monolithic architectures to be more efficient, agile, and scalable. The rising requirement of real-time data processing, artificial intelligence inferencing, and Internet of Things (IoT)-based applications has increased the pace of adoption in the serverless domain. Besides, the pay-per-execution pricing strategy has led to considerable savings in costs due to the absence of any idle infrastructure.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Model, Function-as-a-Service Segment Dominated the Market; Backend-as-a-Service Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) was ahead with the market share of approximately 53% in 2025 due to high correlation with event-based architectures of applications. The BaaS segment would witness the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to the rising usage by mobile and web developers.

By Deployment, Public Cloud Segment Dominated the Market; Private Cloud Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Public cloud was the market leader with about 47% revenue share in 2025 owing to the high adoption of AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud serverless solutions. The private cloud segment would witness the fastest CAGR of around 20.0% during 2026-2035 owing to the growing demand from enterprises for data control, security, and compliance needs in certain workloads.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market; SMEs Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The large enterprise segment led the market in 2025 owing to the high maturity levels of clouds and wide use of serverless architectures in the production environment. The SME segment was expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the availability of low-cost serverless platforms.

By End User, BFSI Segment Dominated the Market; Healthcare Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The BFSI segment led the market, accounting for around 33% share of revenues in 2025 owing to a huge requirement for real-time transaction processing, fraud prevention, and scalable data pipeline systems. The healthcare sector will record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 driven by rising adoption of digital health systems, clinical data processing solutions, patient monitoring systems, and insurance automation processes.

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Regional Insights:

North America has a share of 36-38% in the global market in 2025 due to its robust presence of leading cloud vendors including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, coupled with high maturity level in enterprise cloud adoption. The US dominates due to the presence of advanced adoption of serverless computing technology in AI inference, real-time analytics, and enterprise applications modernization.

The U.S. Serverless Computing Market was valued at approximately USD 8.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 37.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.51% during the forecast period. Growth of the U.S. Serverless Computing Market is being driven by increasing enterprise maturity in cloud environments, highly active developer community, and cloud native architecture adoption. An increasing number of use cases involving AI inference, automated data pipelines, and real-time event streaming is driving the demand.

The Europe Serverless Computing Market is estimated to be USD 7.18 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.44 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.76% during 2026–2035. Market growth in Europe is largely being driven by cloud adoption programs among enterprises in finance, manufacturing, and governments. Despite initial reluctance among firms due to GDPR compliance and data privacy issues, cloud infrastructure expansion and development of sovereign clouds have helped in overcoming the challenges and allowed more companies from Germany, UK, France, and Netherlands to leverage serverless architectures.

Asia-Pacific is currently the most rapidly growing regional market of serverless computing services due to the fast-paced digital transformation taking place in China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The Asia-Pacific region generates approximately 44.8% of all revenues earned by serverless cloud computing services through their domestic enterprise implementation, thanks to the Chinese cloud-first digital economy initiative.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

IBM

Oracle

Alibaba Cloud

Cloudflare

Fastly

Vercel

Supabase

Netlify

Databricks

Snowflake

Red Hat

VMware

Twilio

Auth0

PlanetScale

Neon

Upstash

Recent Developments:

2025: Amazon Web Services expanded Lambda response streaming to 200 MB in October 2025, improving latency-sensitive applications including real-time analytics and media processing by enabling progressive output streaming that reduces time-to-first-byte in large-scale workloads.

2025: Microsoft Azure expanded its serverless portfolio with Azure Container Apps updates in 2025 that combine serverless scaling with container portability, targeting enterprises that need serverless economics applied to containerised applications running on custom runtimes beyond standard FaaS constraints.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Serverless Deployment & Cloud Adoption Trends – helps you understand enterprise adoption of Function-as-a-Service (FaaS), serverless application growth, and utilization across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments.

– helps you understand enterprise adoption of Function-as-a-Service (FaaS), serverless application growth, and utilization across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Application Development & Devops Integration Analysis – helps you identify how microservices, CI/CD pipelines, API-driven architectures, and event-driven applications are accelerating serverless computing adoption.

– helps you identify how microservices, CI/CD pipelines, API-driven architectures, and event-driven applications are accelerating serverless computing adoption. Workload Optimization & Resource Utilization Metrics – helps you evaluate auto-scaling efficiency, compute resource optimization, workload distribution, and edge computing integration across serverless platforms.

– helps you evaluate auto-scaling efficiency, compute resource optimization, workload distribution, and edge computing integration across serverless platforms. Industry-Wise Serverless Adoption Insights – helps you assess demand across BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, IT & telecom, and media sectors, highlighting high-growth application areas and deployment trends.

– helps you assess demand across BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, IT & telecom, and media sectors, highlighting high-growth application areas and deployment trends. Cost Optimization & Pay-Per-Use Economics – helps you understand enterprise spending patterns, operational cost savings, and infrastructure efficiency benefits enabled by serverless computing models.

– helps you understand enterprise spending patterns, operational cost savings, and infrastructure efficiency benefits enabled by serverless computing models. Security, Compliance & Innovation Landscape – helps you analyze serverless security adoption, compliance requirements, cloud-native innovation strategies, and competitive developments shaping the future of the market.

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