B2BROKER Group Unveils Major Client Interface Overhaul for B2COPY Investment Platform

Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER Group, a global provider of liquidity and technology solutions for financial institutions, has announced the release of B2COPY 2.0, a major re-engineering of its money management ecosystem designed to simplify and scale copy trading, PAMM and MAM operations from a single environment.

The first thing users will notice in the new B2COPY is its redesigned interface. The platform now features a clean, modern look and a more premium user experience, creating a stronger first impression for clients from the moment they log in.

However, the visual update is only one part of the release. The entire client side has been rebuilt on a new component-based architecture, making the interface not only more refined but also significantly faster. With the transition to React, interaction speed has more than doubled, enabling the platform to respond instantly for both investors and masters.

At the centre of the update are two new pages. The unified Dashboard brings all three account types — PAMM, MAM and Copy Trading — into one screen, allowing clients to view every account in a single place. The redesigned Leaderboard now displays a much broader pool of masters across all models, helping investors access a wider selection and make decisions more easily. Dedicated per-model sections remain available for users who want to view only PAMM accounts or masters.

Navigation has also become much smoother across the platform. Account logins are now clickable throughout the interface, allowing clients to move directly from transfers to the account they have topped up. From the accounts view, investors can immediately see whether an account is subscribed and which master it follows.

For PAMM masters, deposit and withdrawal requests now appear as badges directly in the menu. This allows masters to see pending requests at a glance and take action without unnecessary delays.

The release also introduces greater operational control for brokers:

Read-only master accounts — lock settings when you create and manage accounts yourself.

Selectable allocation methods — show only the methods your clients need, instead of all six.

Hideable inter-account transfers — switch them off if you manage transfers through your own CRM.

Account archiving — allow clients to hide unused accounts.

Self-service account-type changes — let clients update account types without submitting a support ticket.

For brokers offering PAMM products, the company introduced a dedicated IB rebate system funded directly by the broker. Unlike traditional rebate models, which are difficult to implement in PAMM environments due to virtual investor positions, the new structure calculates rewards based on each investor’s proportional share of copied trades.

B2BROKER also announced an optional Hub Account aggregation module designed for brokers handling large copy-trading books. Instead of routing hundreds or thousands of investor orders into the market, the system aggregates exposure through a single execution account connected to the liquidity provider. This infrastructure enables all investors to receive identical execution prices while significantly reducing dealing-desk complexity and risk-management overhead.

The company confirmed that the next development phase is already underway. Upcoming upgrades will include a tiered performance fee system designed to incentivise long-term capital retention, as well as regional leaderboard filters and country-based trader discovery tools.

"We believe the new B2COPY interface sets a new benchmark for visual excellence and functional simplicity in the money management sector," noted Arthur Azizov, Founder and CEO of B2BROKER Group. "This release is a complete client-side upgrade that aligns with our vision of removing technical barriers for brokers and their end users. By providing a unified, professional environment for PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading, we are equipping our clients with a truly polished product that drives both activation and long-term retention."

About B2COPY

B2COPY is a professional money management platform developed by B2BROKER Group for brokers and financial institutions. It enables investors to replicate professional trades while managing risk through customisable trading conditions and profit-sharing models. As a SaaS platform, B2COPY connects seamlessly to MT4, MT5 and cTrader.

About B2BROKER Group

B2BROKER Group is a global fintech powerhouse providing liquidity, trading technology and brokerage infrastructure to financial institutions. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, the company serves brokers, exchanges and hedge funds across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.





Attachment