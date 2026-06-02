Ducommun to Participate in 2026 Truist Securities Industrials & Services Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Suman Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer will participate in the upcoming 2026 Truist Securities Industrials & Services Conference on June 16, 2026, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Institutional investors are welcome to contact Truist to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com