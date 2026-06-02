Digital World Industry to Reach $726.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Quantum Sensing and AI Commercialization

Boston, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital world industry is projected to surge from $401.8 billion in 2025 to $726.7 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%, according to BCC Research's State of the Digital World Industry - 2026 First Quarter Review. BCC Research identifies quantum sensing breakthroughs and enterprise-scale AI deployment as primary catalysts for this exceptional growth trajectory.

KEY FINDINGS

Market expansion accelerates: The digital world industry demonstrates robust momentum with a 12.6% CAGR through 2030, driven primarily by rising demand for ultra-precise measurements across defense, healthcare, and automotive sectors

North America leads globally: The region commands 34.2% market share, reflecting substantial investments in quantum research infrastructure and defense applications

Quantum sensing revolution: Advances in quantum sensing technology are transforming GPS-denied navigation capabilities, creating new market opportunities worth billions in defense and civilian applications

AI commercialization shift: The industry is witnessing a fundamental transition from research-focused AI initiatives to enterprise-scale deployment and commercialization strategies

Infrastructure convergence: Hyperscale investments in cloud-edge hybrid infrastructure are enabling unprecedented computational capabilities and data processing speeds

Strategic consolidation: Major players including NVIDIA, IonQ, Coherent Corp, Lumentum Holdings, Lightmatter, and Lockheed Martin are driving technological advancement

MARKET DRIVERS

The digital world industry's exceptional growth stems from converging technological and strategic forces reshaping multiple sectors. Ultra-precise measurement capabilities are becoming mission-critical across defense, healthcare, and automotive applications, where traditional sensing technologies fall short. Quantum sensing advances are particularly transformative for GPS-denied navigation systems.

INVESTMENT CONSIDERATIONS

The digital world industry presents compelling investment opportunities driven by quantum sensing commercialization and AI infrastructure scaling. Companies successfully transitioning quantum technologies from laboratory environments to commercially viable products are positioned for outsized returns. However, investors should assess companies' ability to overcome engineering complexities in quantum radar applications.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/information-technology/state-of-the-digital-world-industry.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.