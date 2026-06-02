The 8th Smart Sensor Industry Development Conference Convenes in Bengbu

BENGBU, China, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 31, the 8th Smart Sensor Industry Development Conference kicked off in Bengbu with the theme of "Gather Chips in the Jianghuai Region, Empower the World with Smart Sensors". Co-hosted by the Department of Science and Technology of Anhui Province, the People's Government of Bengbu Municipality and other authorities, it attracted over 900 participants including academicians, experts and entrepreneurs.

Bengbu has delved deep into micro electromechanical system (MEMS)-based sensor sector for more than 30 years. It is one of China's three major sensor R&D and manufacturing bases, also the only city in Anhui Province and one of the few nationwide that boasts production lines for both integrated circuits and MEMS wafers. Local authorities have rolled out a range of special policies for this sector's industrial development and talent cultivation, set up a fund worth over 7 billion CNY, and introduced China's first regulation on the development of smart sensor industry. The city is home to more than 200 enterprises engaged in this sector, which have formed a complete industrial chain. China Sensor Valley located here is rated the 6th among China's top 10 sensor industrial parks.

The conference delivered fruitful outcomes. Among others, State Key Laboratory of Heterogeneous Integrated Microsystem was officially inaugurated; three original micro-nano integration process systems and seven new products were released, breaking through core technical bottlenecks in the micro-nano field; and the journal Integrated Sensing and Microsystem was officially launched, building a high-end platform for academic exchanges.

During the event, Bengbu also unveiled its first round of MEMS tape-out subsidy policies. The subsidy covers up to 50% of tape-out costs, with an annual cap of 5 million CNY per enterprise. Other highlights included the launch of Version 2.0 support policies for China Sensor Valley, the award ceremony for Smart Sensor Industry Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, contract signing for 20 key projects with a total contractual value of 4.58 billion CNY, and sharing of cutting-edge achievements in the industry by more than 30 experts and entrepreneurs.

Source: The 8th Smart Sensor Industry Development Conference