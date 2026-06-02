Dublin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Asset Management Market by Offering, Application, Asset Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital asset management (DAM) market is projected to expand from approximately USD 6.23 billion in 2025 to USD 14.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.4%. This market growth is fueled by increasing volumes of digital content across enterprises, heightened demand for centralized storage, and the necessity for consistent content delivery across various customer touchpoints.

Organizations are increasingly adopting DAM platforms to efficiently manage images, videos, documents, and other media assets, facilitating improved collaboration across marketing, creative, sales, and e-commerce teams. The integration of AI-enabled capabilities such as auto-tagging, metadata enrichment, intelligent search, and asset recommendations enhances the efficiency and discoverability of digital assets.

Vendors are reinforcing integrations with content management, product information management, customer experience, and workflow automation platforms to bolster scalable content operations. Despite challenges such as integration complexity with legacy systems, metadata standardization, rights governance, and data security, the emphasis on content reuse and accelerated time-to-market bolsters DAM platform adoption across industries.

Deployment Type Insights: Cloud Segment Growth

Cloud-based DAM solutions are set to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. These solutions provide centralized platforms for secure storage and management of digital assets via the internet, enabling remote access from any device. The cloud infrastructure eliminates the need for costly on-premises storage, offering scalability and automatic backups.

Cloud-based systems provide features like metadata tagging, version control, and advanced search capabilities, supporting efficient asset retrieval and collaboration. Additionally, seamless integration with other cloud-based tools enhances workflow efficiency for content creation and distribution.

Vertical Insights: Dominance of Media & Entertainment

The media and entertainment sector is expected to dominate the DAM market due to its expansive creation, management, and distribution of digital assets. DAM platforms are crucial for centralizing various media formats, improving metadata management, searchability, and rights governance.

As an example, IAB reported in April 2024 that US digital video ad spend increased by 15% year over year, reaching USD 54 billion in 2023. This increase emphasizes the need for efficient campaign asset management across video environments. Furthermore, IFPI noted in March 2025 that global recorded music revenues reached USD 29.6 billion in 2024, with streaming comprising 69% of total revenues, indicating a shift towards digital content ecosystems.

Regional Insights: North American Market Leadership

North America is the largest market for DAM, driven by widespread digitization, advanced omni-channel marketing, and rising adoption of AI content platforms in the US and Canada. These regions manage vast volumes of digital assets, resulting in strong demand for centralized management solutions.

The US Census Bureau reported in March 2026 that US retail e-commerce sales totaled USD 1.23 trillion in 2025, comprising 16.4% of total retail sales. This growth requires more digital asset creation and distribution, prompting enterprises to invest in DAM solutions for improved asset management and brand consistency.

Industry Analysis and Key Players

Comprehensive interviews with industry leaders reveal insights into market dynamics. Key players include Adobe, OpenText, Cognizant, Cloudinary, Aprimo, Bynder, and Hyland, among others, working towards enhancing their DAM offerings. These players are engaged in strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and mergers to expand their market presence.

This report provides an analysis of key factors driving, restraining, and creating opportunities in the DAM market, along with detailed insights into leading vendor strategies and recent developments in the industry. It serves as a valuable resource for market leaders and new entrants aiming to understand the competitive landscape and optimize their strategies for success.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 355 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Expanding Volumes of Rich Media Assets Rising Applications of Generative AI Growth of Digital Commerce Ecosystems Increasing Demand for Faster Campaign Localization

Challenges Complex Metadata Structuring Requirements Managing Content Compliance Across Copyright, Licensing, and Regional Regulations Ensuring High-Performance Asset Delivery Across Distributed Multi-Cloud Digital Infrastructure Fragmented Martech Ecosystems

Opportunities Emergence of AI-Driven Asset Intelligence Expansion of Dam Platforms into Enterprise Content Supply Chain Orchestration Demand for Composable Digital Experience Architectures Growing Need for Rights-Managed Content Distribution

Case Studies Hachette Book Group Modernizes Digital Asset Operations with Aprimo Digital Asset Management Platform Amnesty International Strengthens Secure Digital Media Management with Asset Bank Digital Asset Management Platform Hootsuite Improves Global Content Management and Brand Consistency with Acquia Dam Platform Lionsgate Centralizes Global Marketing Assets with Orange Logic Digital Asset Management Platform Inspire Brands Accelerates Multi-Brand Digital Content Operations Using Bynder Digital Asset Management Platform

Industry Trends Porter's Five Forces Analysis Trends in Global Web Content Management Industry Trends in Global Enterprise Content Management Industry Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business



Company Profiles

Adobe

Opentext

Cognizant

Cloudinary

Aprimo

Bynder

Hyland

Veeva Systems

Acquia

Frontify

Sitecore

Pattern

Esko

Papirfly

Censhare

Celum

Marcomcentral

Tenovos

Stockpress

Photoshelter

Chetu

Intelligencebank

Orange Logic

Wedia

Asset Bank

Brandfolder

Mediavalet

Demoup Cliplister

Filecamp

Woodwing

Kontainer

Imagekit

Scaleflex

Contentcloud

Atrocore

Apollon

Canto

Resourcespace

Lingo





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n6om6u

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