Notice of annual general meeting

 | Source: EMGS EMGS

Notice is hereby given of the annual general meeting of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company"). The annual general meeting will be held on 24 June 2026 at 12.00 CEST at the offices of Advokatfirmaet Arntzen AS, Ruseløkkveien 30, 9th floor, 0251 Oslo.

The calling notice is attached to this stock exchange notification, and will, together with all appendixes, the Company's annual report for 2025 and, once published, the remuneration report for 2025, be published on www.emgs.com/documents.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

Attachment


Tags

Oil & Gas Oil Equipment & Services Oil Equipment Services & Distribution

Attachments

Calling notice EMGS 2026 AGM
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • May 21, 2026 11:39 ET | Source: EMGS
    Result of written resolution by bondholders

    Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company") on 18 May 2026 pertaining to the summons for a written resolution by the bondholders...

    Read More
    Result of written resolution by bondholders
  • May 18, 2026 11:35 ET | Source: EMGS
    Notice of written resolution by bondholders

    Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company") has requested the bondholders of the Company's convertible bond issue Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV ("EMGS03") to approve certain amendments...

    Read More
    Notice of written resolution by bondholders
 