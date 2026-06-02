Notice of annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given of the annual general meeting of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company"). The annual general meeting will be held on 24 June 2026 at 12.00 CEST at the offices of Advokatfirmaet Arntzen AS, Ruseløkkveien 30, 9th floor, 0251 Oslo.

The calling notice is attached to this stock exchange notification, and will, together with all appendixes, the Company's annual report for 2025 and, once published, the remuneration report for 2025, be published on www.emgs.com/documents.

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

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