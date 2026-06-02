Telix and United Imaging Announce Strategic Theranostics Collaboration

Partnership to evaluate Telix’s innovative precision medicine products and candidates in combination with United Imaging’s advanced scanner platforms.

Initial focus on TLX101-Px (Pixclara® 1 , Floretyrosine F 18) in the U.S.

, Floretyrosine F 18) in the U.S. Framework to support potential co-development, validation, and deployment of integrated theranostics workflows.





MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS and HOUSTON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”) and United Imaging Healthcare North America, Inc. (“United Imaging”) today announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to evaluate a strategic research collaboration in the United States (U.S.) focused on advancing integrated theranostics solutions.

The companies will evaluate the combination of United Imaging’s scanner platforms, software, connectivity and AI capabilities with Telix’s molecular imaging portfolio and validated clinical protocols. The collaboration will explore how a unified approach can drive theranostic workflow efficiencies and standardization by:

Enhancing integration between imaging systems and radiopharmaceutical workflows.

Enabling consistent, protocol-driven imaging performance across systems and sites.

Supporting treatment planning, monitoring, and longitudinal patient management.

Advancing data-driven and AI-enabled clinical decision support tools.

Jeffrey M. Bundy, Ph.D., President & Chief Commercial Officer, United Imaging Healthcare North America, said: “Theranostics represents a fundamental shift toward more integrated and personalized cancer care. Through this collaboration with Telix, we aim to explore how deeply integrated imaging, AI, and radiopharmaceutical workflows can be combined to support routine clinical use at scale.”

Kevin Richardson, CEO, Telix Precision Medicine, added, “Realizing the full potential of theranostics requires close alignment between state-of-the-art scanners, integrated software solutions, and radiopharmaceutical innovation. By working with United Imaging, we are exploring new ways to deliver more seamless, data-driven workflow solutions that can support clinicians in their decision making, leading to better patient outcomes.”

The collaboration will initially focus on TLX101-Px (Pixclara®1, Floretyrosine F 18) in the U.S, with potential expansion into additional markets, and other Telix products and product candidates, subject to mutual agreement. Early efforts will include scanning protocol optimization, workflow support tools development and validation, and launching pilot programs aligned with high-impact clinical applications.

About TLX101-Px

TLX101-Px is a PET imaging candidate, which has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA for the characterization of recurrent or progressive glioma from treatment related changes. In April 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Telix’s New Drug Application (NDA) for review, and assigned a PDUFA2 goal date of September 11, 2026.

TLX101-Px targets membrane transport proteins known as L-type amino acid transporters 1 and 2 (LAT1 and LAT2). This enables TLX101-Px to be potentially utilized as a patient selection and response assessment tool for Telix’s LAT1-targeting therapy candidate TLX101-Tx (131I-iodofalan), currently under investigation in the pivotal IPAX-BrIGHT trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma3. TLX101-Px has not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

About United Imaging

United Imaging develops and produces advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent systems that support the entire imaging diagnosis and treatment process. Founded in 2011, United Imaging operates subsidiaries and R&D centers worldwide. Its North American headquarters in Houston includes corporate offices, a manufacturing facility, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. Guided by its mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, United Imaging is committed to expanding access to high-quality medical imaging and driving meaningful progress in healthcare.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals with the goal of addressing significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne (Australia) with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland) and Japan. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Telix Investor Relations (Global)



Ms. Kyahn Williamson

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com Telix Investor Relations (Australia)



Ms. Charlene Jaw

Associate Director Investor

Relations

charlene.jaw@telixpharma.com Telix Investor Relations (U.S.)



Ms. Annie Kasparian

Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

annie.kasparian@telixpharma.com Telix Media



Eliza Schleifstein

917.763.8106 (Mobile)

Eliza@schleifsteinpr.com

United Imaging (U.S.) Media



Krista K. Stein

212.920.9694 (Mobile)

Krista.stein@united-imaging.com

Legal Notices

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.



You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.

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©2026 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. All rights reserved.

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1 Brand name subject to final regulatory approval.

2 Prescription Drug User Fee Act.

3 ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT07100730.