Livium and Garage Composites Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Unmatched Performance Solutions for Powersports Dealers

DEARBORN, Mich., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The powersports industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, placing increasing demands on dealers to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions every day. To address these challenges head-on, Garage Composites (GC) and Livium are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to deliver industry-leading performance insights and operational excellence to powersports dealers nationwide.



By aligning two companies with complementary missions and a shared focus on elite dealer performance, this partnership creates a powerful new standard for the industry.



Under the agreement:

Garage Composites will designate TrueTrack™, powered by Livium , as its preferred performance and composite platform provider .

will designate , as its . Livium will designate Garage Composites as its preferred 20 Group provider for powersports dealers.





This collaboration brings together Garage Composites’ proven 20 Group methodologies with Livium’s advanced TrueTrack™ performance platform delivering unprecedented visibility, accountability, and actionable insights for dealers seeking measurable results.



“After an extensive review of available performance software platforms, Garage Composites has determined that TrueTrack is the best platform available in the market,” said Tony Gonzalez, CEO of Garage Composites. “We plan to fully incorporate TrueTrack into all Garage Composites services to significantly expand the value dealers receive from our programs.”



Livium echoed this enthusiasm, highlighting the strength of both organizations’ shared commitment to dealer success.



“Livium is excited to bring the TrueTrack platform together with Garage Composites’ 20 Group services,” said Bryan Stiekes, President and CTO of Livium. “Combining the powersports industry’s two leading companies focused on elite dealer performance creates unbeatable value for dealers.”



The partnership allows powersports dealers to leverage data-driven performance management alongside structured peer collaboration resulting in better decision-making, stronger profitability, and sustained long-term growth.



About Garage Composites

Garage Composites is a leading provider of 20 Groups, advisory services, and performance coaching for powersports dealers. GC is committed to helping dealers benchmark, improve, and outperform through collaboration, discipline, and proven best practices.



About Livium

Livium is a technology company dedicated to improving dealer performance through innovative software solutions. Its TrueTrack™ platform delivers real-time insights and actionable intelligence to help dealers optimize operations, drive profitability, and achieve measurable success.

For more information or to sign up and improve your dealership’s performance today, visit www.GarageComposites.com and www.Livium.tech.



For Questions regarding this release please email:

@Livium - Tommy Quaid – CRO – tquaid@livium.tech

@Garage Composites – Glo Cuiffi – COO – glo@garagecomposites.com