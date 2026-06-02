Vior Gold Corporation Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIOR GOLD CORPORATION INC. (“Vior Gold Corporation”, “Vior” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: VIO, OTCQB: VIORF, FRA: VL5) is pleased to announce new results from its 20,000-metre ongoing drill program on its 100%-owned Ligneris Project located 55 kilometers northwest of the town of Amos, Abitibi region, Quebec.

Highlights:

Hole LI-26-010-EXT intersected 7.94 g/t Au over 4.0 meters at 990.0 meters.

at 990.0 meters. Hole LI-26-028 intersected 11.8 g/t over 1.3 meters extending south zone laterally.

extending south zone laterally. High grade mineralization now delineated to 805 meters vertically.

Confirms high-grade vertical continuity while remaining open at depth and laterally.

Mathieu Savard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vior Gold Corporation, commented “When our drill program began in early January, our primary objective was to test the extension of mineralization at greater depth at Ligneris South Zone. The latest results from drill hole LI-26-010-EXT confirm continuity, grade, and significant thickness down to a depth of 805 meters. Over the coming months, the program will continue to test deeper horizons using step-back drill holes exceeding 1,300 metres. It is well established that Archean gold deposits within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt are deeply rooted, and the South Zone is increasingly demonstrating this characteristic, with encouraging results observed below 800 metres vertically. In light of these results, the current drilling campaign has been expanded to 30,000 metres.”

Mineralization that returned 7.94 g/t Au over 4.0 meters including 14.6 g/t Au over 1.5 meters reported in LI-26-010-EXT consists predominantly of trace to 5% pyrite hosted in a strongly silicified rhyolite with a weak to moderate sericitization. It was collared 50 meters southeast of LI-26-005-EXT (5.64 g/t Au over 4.0 meters; see news release dated March 17, 2026) that returned a new value of 1.00 g/t Au over 8.5 meters including 5.75 g/t Au over 1.0 meters between 814.0 meters and 822.5 meters. Hole LI-26-010-EXT intersected a second interval that returned 2.99 g/t over 4.0 meters starting at 890.0 meters. Mineralization is characterized by trace to 2% pyrite hosted in a moderately sericitized and silicified rhyolite.

Drillhole LI-26-028 returned 11.8 g/t Au over 1.3 meters including 34.4 g/t Au over 0.4 meters, was collared 350 meters from drillhole LI-26-007 (21.7 g/t Au over 1.0 meters; see news release dated May 7, 2026) extending the mineralization and alteration halo further to the southwest. Mineralization occurs as finely disseminated pyrite, ranging from 3 to 5% hosted in a moderately to strongly sericitized and silicified rhyolite. With this result the mineralization structure on South Zone has now been identified over more than 1,100 meters laterally.

The Corporation has completed approximately 21,000 meters of drilling since the beginning of the 2026 program and more than 10,000 assays are pending at the laboratory. Vior is currently drilling with (2) drill rigs and will continue with (1) drill rig at the end of June. The Corporation is expected to complete its 30,000 meters program during Q3-2026.

Vior is also pleased to announce the beginning of its summer prospecting and mapping programs which will take place from June to September with a team of approximately 10 people. The team will mainly focus on the recently acquired projects while also covering other generative projects. Finally, several airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys have been completed or are progressing on our recently acquired projects, namely Kinebik, Peacock (Ligneris) and Launay.

Table 1 – Drill Core Assay Results

Drill hole Number Interval

From (m) Interval

To (m) Interval

Width (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Zone LI-26-005-EXT 814.0 822.5 8.5 1.00 South Zone including 814.5 815.5 1.0 5.75 LI-26-006 295.0 299.0 4.0 1.74 South Zone including 298.0 299.0 1.0 4.42 LI-26-007 254.0 261.5 7.5 0.97 South Zone LI-26-010-EXT 890.0 894.0 4.0 2.99 South Zone including 892.0 893.0 1.0 5.72 LI-26-010-EXT 990.0 994.0 4.0 7.94 South Zone including 992.5 994.0 1.5 14.6 LI-26-028 644.0 645.3 1.3 11.8 South Zone including 644.4 644.8 0.4 34.4



Table 2 – Drill Hole Collar Locations

Drill hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drill Hole

Length (m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing LI-26-005-EXT 330 -61 1015 684821 5429470 LI-26-006 335 -50 352 684620 5429480 LI-26-007 335 -49 550 684658 5429359 LI-26-010-EXT 318 -60 1004 684950 5429448 LI-26-028 320 -55 757 684413 5429105



Quality Control

True widths are estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kg screen fire assay or standard 50 gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val d’Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. The 1-kg screen assay method is used when samples contain coarse gold intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”), and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are alternately inserted every 10 samples to adhere to strict QA/QC guidelines and protocols by the Corporation and the lab. Historical results on the Ligneris Project described in this news release are from public sources and the Qualified Person responsible for the review and approval of the technical information disclosed in this news release (see details below) has not verified the information relating to these historical results. Consequently, such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Ligneris Project.

Qualiﬁed Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Pascal Simard, Vice-President Exploration at Vior Gold Corporation, Qualiﬁed Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Vior Gold Corporation is a junior mineral exploration corporation based in the province of Quebec, Canada, whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality precious metals projects in the proven and favorable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. Through the years, the Corporation’s management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several multi million ounces gold deposits in Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu Savard

President and CEO

418-670-1448

msavard@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is deﬁned in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Transaction, the ability to obtain the required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, the significance of the Corporation's expansion of the Ligneris district, the Corporation's planned exploration activities and long-term objectives, the potential of the Kinebik, Peacock and Launay properties, the ability of exploration (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, production being achieved at any of the Corporation's properties, the significance of previous exploration results at the Kinebik, Peacock and Launay properties, and the Corporation's ability to deliver returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

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