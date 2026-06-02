Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Exploration Drill Results Near Pit Depth at Zgounder

MONTREAL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine (“Zgounder”) in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Intersections in the Open-Pit Area: Hole ZG-RC-26-946 intercepted 1,867 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 6.0 metres (“m”), including 5,100 g/t Ag over 2.0m Hole ZG-RC-26-942 intercepted 739 g/t Ag over 10.0m, including 1,674 g/t Ag over 4.0m Hole ZG-RC-26-799 intercepted 1,160 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 1,778 g/t Ag over 3.0m Hole ZG-RC-26-943 intercepted 886 g/t Ag over 5.0m

Intersections Near the Western Fault contact: Hole YAK-26-502 intercepted 795 g/t Ag over 4.8m Hole T28-26-1152 intercepted 445 g/t Ag over 7.2m

Intersections in the Central Area: Hole DZG-SF-26-740 intercepted 1,330 g/t Ag over 4.6m, including 3,680 g/t Ag over 1.2m Hole DZG-SF-26-741 intercepted 1,087 g/t Ag over 5.5m, including 3,347 g/t Ag over 1.5m Hole T28-26-1248 intercepted 2,176 g/t Ag over 8.4m, including 4,298 g/t Ag over 3.6m Hole T28-26-1177 intercepted 1,464 g/t Ag over 4.8m, including 5,480 g/t Ag over 1.2m

9,250m or 30.8% of the 2026 exploration program has been drilled year to date.

"Today’s high-grade results continue to confirm the strong continuity of silver mineralization both around the open pit and within the central zone,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “Importantly, new intersections near the Western Fault continue to support the significant exploration potential to the west, where development of the exploration drift at the 1825-metre level is advancing ahead of planned drilling west of the fault in the second half of the year. In parallel, drilling along the granite contact continues to demonstrate encouraging high-grade continuity at depth."

This release contains results from 116 holes, which include 5 surface diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 28 underground DDH, 23 reverse circulation drill hole (“RC”), 33 T28 and 27 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Best Intercepts at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length* Ag x width (g/t) (m) Surface DDH ZG-25-175 127.5 129 2,081 1.5 3,122 Underground DDH DZG-SF-26-740 22.4 27 1,330 4.6 6,118 Including 24.8 26 3,680 1.2 4,416 DZG-SF-26-741 22.5 28 1,087 5.5 5,976 Including 25.5 27 3,347 1.5 5,020 DZG-SF-26-830 14.8 19 879 4.2 3,692 DZG-SF-26-877 33.7 38.5 505 4.8 2,422 DZG-SF-26-877 44.9 51 646 6.1 3,941 Surface RC ZG-RC-26-799 6 12 1,160 6 6,962 Including 8 11 1,778 3 5,335 ZG-RC-26-942 129 139 739 10 7,388 Including 133 137 1,674 4 6,697 ZG-RC-26-942 148 150 1,409 2 2,818 ZG-RC-26-943 118 123 886 5 4,429 ZG-RC-26-946 96 102 1,867 6 11,200 Including 96 98 5,100 2 10,200 ZG-RC-26-955 94 103 288 9 2,593 ZG-RC-26-959 51 59 337 8 2,696 Underground T28 T28-26-1152 0 7.2 445 7.2 3,206 T28-26-1177 20.4 25.2 1,464 4.8 7,025 Including 21.6 22.8 5,480 1.2 6,576 T28-26-1181 14.4 20.4 500 6 2,998 Including 14.4 15.6 2,030 1.2 2,436 T28-26-1248 8.4 16.8 2,176 8.4 18,276 Including 8.4 12 4,298 3.6 15,474 T28-26-1249 16.8 26.4 542 9.6 5,201 T28-26-1250 0 4.8 519 4.8 2,491 Underground YAK YAK-26-447 3.6 8.4 1,741 4.8 8,358 Including 3.6 6 3,365 2.4 8,076 YAK-26-454 40.8 45.6 835 4.8 4,006 YAK-26-463 0 4.8 939 4.8 4,508 YAK-26-502 4.8 9.6 795 4.8 3,815



True width remains undetermined; all values are uncut.





Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Technical Information

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President, Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault — one of Africa’s most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya’s growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA Alex Ball President & CEO VP, Corporate Development & IR benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press This press release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Corporation’s strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as “continue”, “confirm”, “potential”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Corporation's mining assets development and expansion potential and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Corporation’s forward-looking information is based include without limitation, assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the timing for completion of the updated Boumadine PEA and feasibility study; the Corporation’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation’s business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Corporation faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Aya’s ability to execute plans relating to its Zgounder Project and Boumadine Project, including the timing thereof; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya’s operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; the inability to determine, with certainty, the production of metals and cost estimates, or the prices to be received before mineral reserves or mineral resources are actually mined; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel, and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; change of laws and regulations governing our operation, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms, such as those relating to Indigenous peoples and human rights; the Corporation’s ability to mitigate the risks pertaining to fund repatriation; expectations with respect to any future pandemics on our operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya’s ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licenses; inherent risks associated with tailings facilities and heap leach operations, including failure or leakages; Aya’s growth strategy; Aya’s ability to obtain and maintain insurance; occupational health and safety risks; adverse publicity risks; third party risks; disruptions to Aya’s business operations; Aya’s reliance on technology and information systems; litigation risks; interest and exchange rates risks; tax risks; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; commodity prices and exchange rate risks; gold and silver demand; volatility of share price; public company obligations; competition risk; policies and legislation; force majeure; climate risks; the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; risks related to competition in the mining industry; changes in technology; asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Corporation’s documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation’s business and operations.

Although the Corporation believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation’s business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Corporation qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length* Ag x width (g/t) (m) Surface DDH ZG-25-175 127.5 129.0 2,081 1.5 3,122 ZG-26-194 18.1 20.9 268 2.8 750 ZG-26-196 161.0 162.5 108 1.5 162 ZG-26-198 241.0 243.0 116 2.0 231 ZG-GT-21-04 57.5 62.0 111 4.5 501 ZG-GT-21-04 246.0 247.5 277 1.5 416 Underground DDH ZG-SF-25-307 346.5 347.5 76 1.0 76 ZG-SF-25-307 350.5 357.0 141 6.5 918 ZG-SF-25-346 202.5 204.0 80 1.5 120 ZG-SF-25-346 207.0 208.5 1,304 1.5 1,956 ZG-SF-25-346 322.7 324.2 183 1.5 274 ZG-SF-26-352 97.0 98.0 162 1.0 162 ZG-SF-26-352 149.0 151.0 113 2.0 225 ZG-SF-26-355 143.5 145.0 98 1.5 147 DZG-SF-26-740 22.4 27.0 1,330 4.6 6,118 Including 24.8 26.0 3,680 1.2 4,416 DZG-SF-26-741 22.5 28.0 1,087 5.5 5,976 Including 25.5 27.0 3,347 1.5 5,020 DZG-SF-26-741 87.0 87.9 124 0.9 112 DZG-SF-26-830 14.8 19.0 879 4.2 3,692 DZG-SF-26-853 31.0 31.5 88 0.5 44 DZG-SF-26-855 1.5 2.5 176 1.0 176 DZG-SF-26-857 40.0 41.0 124 1.0 124 DZG-SF-26-857 49.0 50.0 108 1.0 108 DZG-SF-26-861 97.5 99.0 116 1.5 174 DZG-SF-26-862 73.6 75.1 204 1.5 306 DZG-SF-26-862A 126.0 127.0 152 1.0 152 DZG-SF-26-864 9.0 12.0 657 3.0 1,972 DZG-SF-26-864 16.5 18.0 148 1.5 222 DZG-SF-26-865 15.3 18.0 838 2.7 2,263 DZG-SF-26-865 31.0 32.5 360 1.5 540 DZG-SF-26-866 36.5 37.5 96 1.0 96 DZG-SF-26-866 47.8 48.8 176 1.0 176 DZG-SF-26-867 58.5 59.5 2,286 1.0 2,286 DZG-SF-26-868 39.7 41.4 842 1.7 1,431 DZG-SF-26-868 52.0 53.5 80 1.5 120 DZG-SF-26-868 57.7 59.2 681 1.5 1,022 DZG-SF-26-869 9.0 9.5 168 0.5 84 DZG-SF-26-874 66.0 67.0 200 1.0 200 DZG-SF-26-875 73.5 75.0 200 1.5 300 DZG-SF-26-876 27.0 28.5 196 1.5 294 DZG-SF-26-877 33.7 38.5 505 4.8 2,422 Including 33.7 34.7 2,136 1.0 2,136 DZG-SF-26-877 44.9 51.0 646 6.1 3,941 Including 44.9 45.9 2,196 1.0 2,196 DZG-SF-26-880 51.8 53.0 504 1.2 605 DZG-SF-26-881 44.0 45.0 148 1.0 148 DZG-SF-26-896 90.3 90.8 170 0.5 85 DZG-SF-26-896 106.5 109.5 163 3.0 489 DZG-SF-26-905 57.0 59.5 618 2.5 1,544 DZG-SF-26-915 61.0 64.0 281 3.0 842 Surface RC ZG-RC-26-780 37.0 38.0 137 1.0 137 ZG-RC-26-799 6.0 12.0 1,160 6.0 6,962 Including 8.0 11.0 1,778 3.0 5,335 ZG-RC-26-868 18.0 19.0 98 1.0 98 ZG-RC-26-868 22.0 27.0 131 5.0 656 ZG-RC-26-868 36.0 37.0 193 1.0 193 ZG-RC-26-868 52.0 53.0 102 1.0 102 ZG-RC-26-904 22.0 24.0 167 2.0 334 ZG-RC-26-904 33.0 34.0 131 1.0 131 ZG-RC-26-904 42.0 43.0 77 1.0 77 ZG-RC-26-904 75.0 76.0 152 1.0 152 ZG-RC-26-904 87.0 88.0 93 1.0 93 ZG-RC-26-906 13.0 14.0 86 1.0 86 ZG-RC-26-906 26.0 27.0 82 1.0 82 ZG-RC-26-922 17.0 18.0 255 1.0 255 ZG-RC-26-925 16.0 18.0 142 2.0 283 ZG-RC-26-934A 73.0 74.0 79 1.0 79 ZG-RC-26-939 101.0 102.0 194 1.0 194 ZG-RC-26-940 123.0 129.0 139 6.0 833 ZG-RC-26-941 130.0 132.0 224 2.0 447 ZG-RC-26-942 129.0 139.0 739 10.0 7,388 Including 133.0 137.0 1,674 4.0 6,697 ZG-RC-26-942 148.0 150.0 1,409 2.0 2,818 ZG-RC-26-943 118.0 123.0 886 5.0 4,429 ZG-RC-26-943 133.0 134.0 1,100 1.0 1,100 ZG-RC-26-944 62.0 63.0 82 1.0 82 ZG-RC-26-944 121.0 122.0 806 1.0 806 ZG-RC-26-944 126.0 128.0 148 2.0 295 ZG-RC-26-945 87.0 90.0 243 3.0 729 ZG-RC-26-946 96.0 102.0 1,867 6.0 11,200 Including 96.0 98.0 5,100 2.0 10,200 ZG-RC-26-946 111.0 120.0 256 9.0 2,306 ZG-RC-26-955 94.0 103.0 288 9.0 2,593 ZG-RC-26-958 70.0 71.0 290 1.0 290 ZG-RC-26-959 39.0 40.0 84 1.0 84 ZG-RC-26-959 51.0 59.0 337 8.0 2,696 Including 51.0 52.0 1,685 1.0 1,685 ZG-RC-26-960 48.0 49.0 85 1.0 85 ZG-RC-26-960 50.0 51.0 1,170 1.0 1,170 ZG-RC-26-962 74.0 75.0 296 1.0 296 ZG-RC-26-964 70.0 72.0 231 2.0 462 ZG-RC-26-964 80.0 81.0 91 1.0 91 ZG-RC-CD-26-010 2.0 3.0 84 1.0 84 Underground T28 T28-26-1147 18.0 19.2 76 1.2 91 T28-26-1149 3.6 4.8 80 1.2 96 T28-26-1149 10.8 13.2 130 2.4 312 T28-26-1150 3.6 7.2 116 3.6 418 T28-26-1151 0.0 6.0 229 6.0 1,373 T28-26-1151 8.4 9.6 108 1.2 130 T28-26-1151 14.4 22.8 249 8.4 2,093 T28-26-1151 25.2 26.4 128 1.2 154 T28-26-1152 0.0 7.2 445 7.2 3,206 T28-26-1152 12.0 13.2 264 1.2 317 T28-26-1152 16.8 20.4 129 3.6 466 T28-26-1159 3.6 8.4 239 4.8 1,147 T28-26-1163 0.0 2.4 382 2.4 917 T28-26-1164 12.0 13.2 211 1.2 253 T28-26-1165 7.2 8.4 83 1.2 100 T28-26-1168 1.2 2.4 187 1.2 224 T28-26-1169 1.2 2.4 80 1.2 96 T28-26-1169 3.6 7.2 105 3.6 379 T28-26-1177 20.4 25.2 1,464 4.8 7,025 Including 21.6 22.8 5,480 1.2 6,576 T28-26-1181 14.4 20.4 500 6.0 2,998 Including 14.4 15.6 2,030 1.2 2,436 T28-26-1181 25.2 26.4 80 1.2 96 T28-26-1184 8.4 10.8 447 2.4 1,072 T28-26-1186 7.2 8.4 155 1.2 186 T28-26-1197 9.6 12.0 87 2.4 208 T28-26-1199 18.0 21.6 629 3.6 2,266 T28-26-1200 6.0 10.8 409 4.8 1,964 T28-26-1202 24.0 25.2 163 1.2 196 T28-26-1220 19.2 20.4 132 1.2 158 T28-26-1226 10.8 12.0 77 1.2 92 T28-26-1227 19.2 26.4 153 7.2 1,104 T28-26-1229 21.6 22.8 187 1.2 224 T28-26-1230 4.8 6.0 415 1.2 498 T28-26-1230 25.2 26.4 78 1.2 94 T28-26-1236 6.0 9.6 95 3.6 343 T28-26-1243 0.0 4.8 375 4.8 1,798 T28-26-1246 0.0 4.8 227 4.8 1,090 T28-26-1248 8.4 16.8 2,176 8.4 18,276 Including 8.4 12.0 4,298 3.6 15,474 T28-26-1249 16.8 26.4 542 9.6 5,201 T28-26-1250 0.0 4.8 519 4.8 2,491 T28-26-1250 14.4 26.4 176 12.0 2,117 T28-26-1268 0.0 6.0 96 6.0 577 T28-26-1271 3.6 4.8 140 1.2 168 T28-26-1303 24.0 26.4 153 2.4 366 Underground YAK YAK-26-439 12.0 13.2 84 1.2 101 YAK-26-441 10.8 12.0 960 1.2 1,152 YAK-26-445 33.6 34.8 152 1.2 182 YAK-26-446 9.6 10.8 344 1.2 413 YAK-26-447 3.6 8.4 1,741 4.8 8,358 Including 3.6 6.0 3,365 2.4 8,076 YAK-26-448 4.8 8.4 612 3.6 2,203 YAK-26-448 13.2 14.4 252 1.2 302 YAK-26-451 44.4 45.6 110 1.2 132 YAK-26-452 28.8 30.0 81 1.2 97 YAK-26-453 24.0 25.2 127 1.2 152 YAK-26-454 24.0 26.4 236 2.4 566 YAK-26-454 40.8 45.6 835 4.8 4,006 YAK-26-457 7.2 8.4 239 1.2 287 YAK-26-460 40.8 42.0 255 1.2 306 YAK-26-461 21.6 22.8 240 1.2 288 YAK-26-462 0.0 2.4 125 2.4 299 YAK-26-462 18.0 19.2 108 1.2 130 YAK-26-463 0.0 4.8 939 4.8 4,508 YAK-26-463 12.0 16.8 349 4.8 1,675 Including 12.0 13.2 1,050 1.2 1,260 YAK-26-469 37.2 39.6 272 2.4 652 YAK-26-470 26.4 27.6 118 1.2 142 YAK-26-472 16.8 19.2 111 2.4 265 YAK-26-472 46.8 50.4 590 3.6 2,124 YAK-26-474 9.6 12.0 124 2.4 298 YAK-26-475 1.2 3.6 345 2.4 827 YAK-26-475 34.8 36.0 159 1.2 191 YAK-26-475 48.0 50.4 154 2.4 370 YAK-26-477 45.6 50.4 370 4.8 1,777 YAK-26-478 14.4 18.0 586 3.6 2,110 YAK-26-479 6.0 7.2 142 1.2 170 YAK-26-479 19.2 20.4 77 1.2 92 YAK-26-485 40.8 43.2 213 2.4 510 YAK-26-488 4.8 7.2 192 2.4 461 YAK-26-500 3.6 6.0 144 2.4 346 YAK-26-500 9.6 10.8 334 1.2 401 YAK-26-502 4.8 9.6 795 4.8 3,815



* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) Surface DDH ZG-25-175 621236 3404275 2206 135 -55 171 ZG-26-194 621629 3405038 2219 135 -55 166 ZG-26-196 621229 3404365 2206 135 -58 195 ZG-26-198 621115 3404310 2214 135 -58 264 ZG-GT-21-04 620568 3403936 2133 336 -77 475 Underground DDH ZG-SF-25-307 620407 3403905 1945 180 -86 380 ZG-SF-25-346 620308 3403895 1947 0 -83 450 ZG-SF-26-352 620308 3403897 1948 0 -10 300 ZG-SF-26-355 620306 3403897 1947 346 -53 324 DZG-SF-26-740 621088 3404026 1972 70 -11 92 DZG-SF-26-741 621087 3404026 1972 70 5 110 DZG-SF-26-830 621129 3404072 2018 80 -21 60 DZG-SF-26-853 620982 3404087 1995 3 2 60 DZG-SF-26-855 620980 3404087 1994 342 2 60 DZG-SF-26-857 620978 3404086 1994 321 0 60 DZG-SF-26-861 620700 3403985 1886 54 4 150 DZG-SF-26-862 620700 3403983 1886 64 1 84 DZG-SF-26-862A 620700 3403982 1886 65 2 150 DZG-SF-26-864 620981 3404084 1966 360 13 60 DZG-SF-26-865 620980 3404084 1966 343 0 60 DZG-SF-26-866 620980 3404084 1966 345 10 60 DZG-SF-26-867 620978 3404083 1966 328 -1 60 DZG-SF-26-868 620979 3404083 1966 327 9 60 DZG-SF-26-869 620979 3404081 1966 309 1 60 DZG-SF-26-874 620693 3403986 1886 305 -6 150 DZG-SF-26-875 620692 3403983 1885 289 -7 150 DZG-SF-26-876 620983 3404084 1994 77 -1 60 DZG-SF-26-877 620920 3404099 1997 312 1 60 DZG-SF-26-880 620919 3404095 1997 251 0 60 DZG-SF-26-881 620801 3404089 1937 97 0 150 DZG-SF-26-896 620699 3403987 1886 34 -5 179 DZG-SF-26-905 620760 3404058 1912 312 0 150 DZG-SF-26-915 620793 3404088 1937 262 -20 150 Surface RC ZG-RC-26-780 621201 3404177 2202 135 -70 60 ZG-RC-26-799 621171 3404134 2201 135 -70 60 ZG-RC-26-868 621349 3404270 2207 135 -70 109 ZG-RC-26-904 621287 3404236 2206 135 -50 110 ZG-RC-26-906 621240 3404177 2206 135 -50 63 ZG-RC-26-922 621243 3404369 2207 135 -70 80 ZG-RC-26-925 621264 3404383 2207 135 -70 80 ZG-RC-26-934A 621231 3404204 2206 135 -70 136 ZG-RC-26-939 621257 3404213 2207 135 -70 150 ZG-RC-26-940 621248 3404222 2206 135 -70 131 ZG-RC-26-941 621239 3404230 2206 135 -70 150 ZG-RC-26-942 621265 3404222 2206 135 -70 150 ZG-RC-26-943 621257 3404229 2206 135 -67 150 ZG-RC-26-944 621248 3404238 2206 135 -70 135 ZG-RC-26-945 621273 3404231 2206 135 -69 150 ZG-RC-26-946 621264 3404239 2206 135 -70 120 ZG-RC-26-955 621283 3404274 2206 135 -68 120 ZG-RC-26-958 621292 3404283 2206 135 -65 75 ZG-RC-26-959 621319 3404273 2206 135 -65 60 ZG-RC-26-960 621309 3404283 2206 135 -66 105 ZG-RC-26-962 621327 3404283 2206 135 -70 105 ZG-RC-26-964 621310 3404300 2206 135 -67 115 ZG-RC-CD-26-010 621448 3404929 2200 135 -55 89 Underground T28 T28-26-1147 620430 3404112 1999 52 12 25 T28-26-1149 620424 3404115 2001 41 11 22 T28-26-1150 620424 3404115 2001 41 28 19 T28-26-1151 620418 3404122 1999 47 0 26 T28-26-1152 620417 3404121 2000 53 5 20 T28-26-1159 620405 3404070 1999 276 13 26 T28-26-1163 620410 3404065 1999 246 12 25 T28-26-1164 620410 3404065 2000 256 25 26 T28-26-1165 620412 3404063 1999 241 11 26 T28-26-1168 620415 3404059 2000 236 29 26 T28-26-1169 620418 3404056 2000 213 12 23 T28-26-1177 620623 3403994 1909 66 11 25 T28-26-1181 620613 3404007 1909 32 17 26 T28-26-1184 620607 3404004 1910 347 24 20 T28-26-1186 620550 3404053 1936 65 12 26 T28-26-1197 620504 3404051 1936 231 7 20 T28-26-1199 621060 3404053 2027 61 13 26 T28-26-1200 621060 3404053 2027 60 26 26 T28-26-1202 621065 3404048 2027 107 9 26 T28-26-1220 620650 3404066 1942 56 27 26 T28-26-1226 620641 3404070 1941 342 22 26 T28-26-1227 620638 3404061 1940 326 11 26 T28-26-1229 620634 3404058 1940 310 12 26 T28-26-1230 620634 3404058 1941 309 22 26 T28-26-1236 621149 3404070 2019 90 10 26 T28-26-1243 621144 3404054 2020 190 9 26 T28-26-1246 620573 3403999 1911 338 4 18 T28-26-1248 620561 3404025 1909 132 14 26 T28-26-1249 620563 3404032 1909 116 10 26 T28-26-1250 620564 3404035 1909 58 7 26 T28-26-1268 620668 3404009 2023 290 8 13 T28-26-1271 620662 3403978 2023 310 8 6 T28-26-1303 621044 3404105 2027 296 25 26 Underground YAK YAK-26-439 620698 3404077 2004 325 12 35 YAK-26-441 620701 3404092 2005 4 31 41 YAK-26-445 621042 3404096 2027 77 6 49 YAK-26-446 621042 3404096 2027 77 17 41 YAK-26-447 621041 3404099 2027 56 7 50 YAK-26-448 621041 3404099 2027 54 19 37 YAK-26-451 621037 3404103 2027 306 16 50 YAK-26-452 621037 3404103 2027 310 9 50 YAK-26-453 621037 3404099 2027 283 5 50 YAK-26-454 621037 3404099 2027 285 17 50 YAK-26-457 620772 3404048 1937 233 25 46 YAK-26-460 620759 3404049 1937 303 11 53 YAK-26-461 620784 3404053 1937 311 29 44 YAK-26-462 621067 3404112 2051 103 8 50 YAK-26-463 621067 3404112 2051 76 10 36 YAK-26-469 620983 3404083 1995 88 10 50 YAK-26-470 620983 3404083 1996 85 34 28 YAK-26-472 620982 3404085 1996 60 26 50 YAK-26-474 620982 3404086 1996 52 24 50 YAK-26-475 620982 3404087 1995 29 10 50 YAK-26-477 620978 3404085 1995 301 11 50 YAK-26-478 620978 3404085 1996 305 30 50 YAK-26-479 620978 3404083 1995 286 11 42 YAK-26-485 620885 3404069 1965 90 5 50 YAK-26-488 620885 3404072 1965 60 8 48 YAK-26-500 620401 3404065 1955 290 10 49 YAK-26-502 620401 3404064 1956 270 30 50



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