Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Exploration Drill Results Near Pit Depth at Zgounder

 | Source: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

MONTREAL, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine (“Zgounder”) in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • Intersections in the Open-Pit Area:
    • Hole ZG-RC-26-946 intercepted 1,867 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 6.0 metres (“m”), including 5,100 g/t Ag over 2.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-26-942 intercepted 739 g/t Ag over 10.0m, including 1,674 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-26-799 intercepted 1,160 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 1,778 g/t Ag over 3.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-26-943 intercepted 886 g/t Ag over 5.0m
  • Intersections Near the Western Fault contact:
    • Hole YAK-26-502 intercepted 795 g/t Ag over 4.8m
    • Hole T28-26-1152 intercepted 445 g/t Ag over 7.2m
  • Intersections in the Central Area:
    • Hole DZG-SF-26-740 intercepted 1,330 g/t Ag over 4.6m, including 3,680 g/t Ag over 1.2m
    • Hole DZG-SF-26-741 intercepted 1,087 g/t Ag over 5.5m, including 3,347 g/t Ag over 1.5m
    • Hole T28-26-1248 intercepted 2,176 g/t Ag over 8.4m, including 4,298 g/t Ag over 3.6m
    • Hole T28-26-1177 intercepted 1,464 g/t Ag over 4.8m, including 5,480 g/t Ag over 1.2m
  • 9,250m or 30.8% of the 2026 exploration program has been drilled year to date.

"Today’s high-grade results continue to confirm the strong continuity of silver mineralization both around the open pit and within the central zone,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “Importantly, new intersections near the Western Fault continue to support the significant exploration potential to the west, where development of the exploration drift at the 1825-metre level is advancing ahead of planned drilling west of the fault in the second half of the year. In parallel, drilling along the granite contact continues to demonstrate encouraging high-grade continuity at depth."

This release contains results from 116 holes, which include 5 surface diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 28 underground DDH, 23 reverse circulation drill hole (“RC”), 33 T28 and 27 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Best Intercepts at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength*Ag x width
   (g/t)(m) 
Surface DDH
ZG-25-175127.51292,0811.53,122
Underground DDH
DZG-SF-26-74022.4271,3304.66,118
Including24.8263,6801.24,416
DZG-SF-26-74122.5281,0875.55,976
Including25.5273,3471.55,020
DZG-SF-26-83014.8198794.23,692
DZG-SF-26-87733.738.55054.82,422
DZG-SF-26-87744.9516466.13,941
Surface RC
ZG-RC-26-7996121,16066,962
Including8111,77835,335
ZG-RC-26-942129139739107,388
Including1331371,67446,697
ZG-RC-26-9421481501,40922,818
ZG-RC-26-94311812388654,429
ZG-RC-26-946961021,867611,200
Including96985,100210,200
ZG-RC-26-9559410328892,593
ZG-RC-26-959515933782,696
Underground T28
T28-26-115207.24457.23,206
T28-26-117720.425.21,4644.87,025
Including21.622.85,4801.26,576
T28-26-118114.420.450062,998
Including14.415.62,0301.22,436
T28-26-12488.416.82,1768.418,276
Including8.4124,2983.615,474
T28-26-124916.826.45429.65,201
T28-26-125004.85194.82,491
Underground YAK
YAK-26-4473.68.41,7414.88,358
Including3.663,3652.48,076
YAK-26-45440.845.68354.84,006
YAK-26-46304.89394.84,508
YAK-26-5024.89.67954.83,815


True width remains undetermined; all values are uncut.

Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Technical Information

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President, Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault — one of Africa’s most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya’s growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA Alex Ball
President & CEO VP, Corporate Development & IR
benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com
 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press This press release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Corporation’s strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as “continue”, “confirm”, “potential”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Corporation's mining assets development and expansion potential and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Corporation’s forward-looking information is based include without limitation, assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the timing for completion of the updated Boumadine PEA and feasibility study; the Corporation’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation’s business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Corporation faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Aya’s ability to execute plans relating to its Zgounder Project and Boumadine Project, including the timing thereof; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya’s operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; the inability to determine, with certainty, the production of metals and cost estimates, or the prices to be received before mineral reserves or mineral resources are actually mined; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel, and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; change of laws and regulations governing our operation, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms, such as those relating to Indigenous peoples and human rights; the Corporation’s ability to mitigate the risks pertaining to fund repatriation; expectations with respect to any future pandemics on our operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya’s ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licenses; inherent risks associated with tailings facilities and heap leach operations, including failure or leakages; Aya’s growth strategy; Aya’s ability to obtain and maintain insurance; occupational health and safety risks; adverse publicity risks; third party risks; disruptions to Aya’s business operations; Aya’s reliance on technology and information systems; litigation risks; interest and exchange rates risks; tax risks; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; commodity prices and exchange rate risks; gold and silver demand; volatility of share price; public company obligations; competition risk; policies and legislation; force majeure; climate risks; the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; risks related to competition in the mining industry; changes in technology; asset impairment (or reversal) potential, being consistent with the Corporation’s current expectations; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Corporation’s documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation’s business and operations.

Although the Corporation believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Corporation’s business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Corporation qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength*Ag x width
   (g/t)(m) 
Surface DDH
ZG-25-175127.5129.02,0811.53,122
ZG-26-19418.120.92682.8750
ZG-26-196161.0162.51081.5162
ZG-26-198241.0243.01162.0231
ZG-GT-21-0457.562.01114.5501
ZG-GT-21-04246.0247.52771.5416
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-307346.5347.5761.076
ZG-SF-25-307350.5357.01416.5918
ZG-SF-25-346202.5204.0801.5120
ZG-SF-25-346207.0208.51,3041.51,956
ZG-SF-25-346322.7324.21831.5274
ZG-SF-26-35297.098.01621.0162
ZG-SF-26-352149.0151.01132.0225
ZG-SF-26-355143.5145.0981.5147
DZG-SF-26-74022.427.01,3304.66,118
Including24.826.03,6801.24,416
DZG-SF-26-74122.528.01,0875.55,976
Including25.527.03,3471.55,020
DZG-SF-26-74187.087.91240.9112
DZG-SF-26-83014.819.08794.23,692
DZG-SF-26-85331.031.5880.544
DZG-SF-26-8551.52.51761.0176
DZG-SF-26-85740.041.01241.0124
DZG-SF-26-85749.050.01081.0108
DZG-SF-26-86197.599.01161.5174
DZG-SF-26-86273.675.12041.5306
DZG-SF-26-862A126.0127.01521.0152
DZG-SF-26-8649.012.06573.01,972
DZG-SF-26-86416.518.01481.5222
DZG-SF-26-86515.318.08382.72,263
DZG-SF-26-86531.032.53601.5540
DZG-SF-26-86636.537.5961.096
DZG-SF-26-86647.848.81761.0176
DZG-SF-26-86758.559.52,2861.02,286
DZG-SF-26-86839.741.48421.71,431
DZG-SF-26-86852.053.5801.5120
DZG-SF-26-86857.759.26811.51,022
DZG-SF-26-8699.09.51680.584
DZG-SF-26-87466.067.02001.0200
DZG-SF-26-87573.575.02001.5300
DZG-SF-26-87627.028.51961.5294
DZG-SF-26-87733.738.55054.82,422
Including33.734.72,1361.02,136
DZG-SF-26-87744.951.06466.13,941
Including44.945.92,1961.02,196
DZG-SF-26-88051.853.05041.2605
DZG-SF-26-88144.045.01481.0148
DZG-SF-26-89690.390.81700.585
DZG-SF-26-896106.5109.51633.0489
DZG-SF-26-90557.059.56182.51,544
DZG-SF-26-91561.064.02813.0842
Surface RC
ZG-RC-26-78037.038.01371.0137
ZG-RC-26-7996.012.01,1606.06,962
Including8.011.01,7783.05,335
ZG-RC-26-86818.019.0981.098
ZG-RC-26-86822.027.01315.0656
ZG-RC-26-86836.037.01931.0193
ZG-RC-26-86852.053.01021.0102
ZG-RC-26-90422.024.01672.0334
ZG-RC-26-90433.034.01311.0131
ZG-RC-26-90442.043.0771.077
ZG-RC-26-90475.076.01521.0152
ZG-RC-26-90487.088.0931.093
ZG-RC-26-90613.014.0861.086
ZG-RC-26-90626.027.0821.082
ZG-RC-26-92217.018.02551.0255
ZG-RC-26-92516.018.01422.0283
ZG-RC-26-934A73.074.0791.079
ZG-RC-26-939101.0102.01941.0194
ZG-RC-26-940123.0129.01396.0833
ZG-RC-26-941130.0132.02242.0447
ZG-RC-26-942129.0139.073910.07,388
Including133.0137.01,6744.06,697
ZG-RC-26-942148.0150.01,4092.02,818
ZG-RC-26-943118.0123.08865.04,429
ZG-RC-26-943133.0134.01,1001.01,100
ZG-RC-26-94462.063.0821.082
ZG-RC-26-944121.0122.08061.0806
ZG-RC-26-944126.0128.01482.0295
ZG-RC-26-94587.090.02433.0729
ZG-RC-26-94696.0102.01,8676.011,200
Including96.098.05,1002.010,200
ZG-RC-26-946111.0120.02569.02,306
ZG-RC-26-95594.0103.02889.02,593
ZG-RC-26-95870.071.02901.0290
ZG-RC-26-95939.040.0841.084
ZG-RC-26-95951.059.03378.02,696
Including51.052.01,6851.01,685
ZG-RC-26-96048.049.0851.085
ZG-RC-26-96050.051.01,1701.01,170
ZG-RC-26-96274.075.02961.0296
ZG-RC-26-96470.072.02312.0462
ZG-RC-26-96480.081.0911.091
ZG-RC-CD-26-0102.03.0841.084
Underground T28
T28-26-114718.019.2761.291
T28-26-11493.64.8801.296
T28-26-114910.813.21302.4312
T28-26-11503.67.21163.6418
T28-26-11510.06.02296.01,373
T28-26-11518.49.61081.2130
T28-26-115114.422.82498.42,093
T28-26-115125.226.41281.2154
T28-26-11520.07.24457.23,206
T28-26-115212.013.22641.2317
T28-26-115216.820.41293.6466
T28-26-11593.68.42394.81,147
T28-26-11630.02.43822.4917
T28-26-116412.013.22111.2253
T28-26-11657.28.4831.2100
T28-26-11681.22.41871.2224
T28-26-11691.22.4801.296
T28-26-11693.67.21053.6379
T28-26-117720.425.21,4644.87,025
Including21.622.85,4801.26,576
T28-26-118114.420.45006.02,998
Including14.415.62,0301.22,436
T28-26-118125.226.4801.296
T28-26-11848.410.84472.41,072
T28-26-11867.28.41551.2186
T28-26-11979.612.0872.4208
T28-26-119918.021.66293.62,266
T28-26-12006.010.84094.81,964
T28-26-120224.025.21631.2196
T28-26-122019.220.41321.2158
T28-26-122610.812.0771.292
T28-26-122719.226.41537.21,104
T28-26-122921.622.81871.2224
T28-26-12304.86.04151.2498
T28-26-123025.226.4781.294
T28-26-12366.09.6953.6343
T28-26-12430.04.83754.81,798
T28-26-12460.04.82274.81,090
T28-26-12488.416.82,1768.418,276
Including8.412.04,2983.615,474
T28-26-124916.826.45429.65,201
T28-26-12500.04.85194.82,491
T28-26-125014.426.417612.02,117
T28-26-12680.06.0966.0577
T28-26-12713.64.81401.2168
T28-26-130324.026.41532.4366
Underground YAK
YAK-26-43912.013.2841.2101
YAK-26-44110.812.09601.21,152
YAK-26-44533.634.81521.2182
YAK-26-4469.610.83441.2413
YAK-26-4473.68.41,7414.88,358
Including3.66.03,3652.48,076
YAK-26-4484.88.46123.62,203
YAK-26-44813.214.42521.2302
YAK-26-45144.445.61101.2132
YAK-26-45228.830.0811.297
YAK-26-45324.025.21271.2152
YAK-26-45424.026.42362.4566
YAK-26-45440.845.68354.84,006
YAK-26-4577.28.42391.2287
YAK-26-46040.842.02551.2306
YAK-26-46121.622.82401.2288
YAK-26-4620.02.41252.4299
YAK-26-46218.019.21081.2130
YAK-26-4630.04.89394.84,508
YAK-26-46312.016.83494.81,675
Including12.013.21,0501.21,260
YAK-26-46937.239.62722.4652
YAK-26-47026.427.61181.2142
YAK-26-47216.819.21112.4265
YAK-26-47246.850.45903.62,124
YAK-26-4749.612.01242.4298
YAK-26-4751.23.63452.4827
YAK-26-47534.836.01591.2191
YAK-26-47548.050.41542.4370
YAK-26-47745.650.43704.81,777
YAK-26-47814.418.05863.62,110
YAK-26-4796.07.21421.2170
YAK-26-47919.220.4771.292
YAK-26-48540.843.22132.4510
YAK-26-4884.87.21922.4461
YAK-26-5003.66.01442.4346
YAK-26-5009.610.83341.2401
YAK-26-5024.89.67954.83,815


* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 – Drillhole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results

Hole IDEastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipLength (m)
Surface DDH
ZG-25-17562123634042752206135-55171
ZG-26-19462162934050382219135-55166
ZG-26-19662122934043652206135-58195
ZG-26-19862111534043102214135-58264
ZG-GT-21-0462056834039362133336-77475
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-25-30762040734039051945180-86380
ZG-SF-25-346620308340389519470-83450
ZG-SF-26-352620308340389719480-10300
ZG-SF-26-35562030634038971947346-53324
DZG-SF-26-7406210883404026197270-1192
DZG-SF-26-74162108734040261972705110
DZG-SF-26-8306211293404072201880-2160
DZG-SF-26-853620982340408719953260
DZG-SF-26-85562098034040871994342260
DZG-SF-26-85762097834040861994321060
DZG-SF-26-86162070034039851886544150
DZG-SF-26-8626207003403983188664184
DZG-SF-26-862A62070034039821886652150
DZG-SF-26-864620981340408419663601360
DZG-SF-26-86562098034040841966343060
DZG-SF-26-866620980340408419663451060
DZG-SF-26-86762097834040831966328-160
DZG-SF-26-86862097934040831966327960
DZG-SF-26-86962097934040811966309160
DZG-SF-26-87462069334039861886305-6150
DZG-SF-26-87562069234039831885289-7150
DZG-SF-26-8766209833404084199477-160
DZG-SF-26-87762092034040991997312160
DZG-SF-26-88062091934040951997251060
DZG-SF-26-88162080134040891937970150
DZG-SF-26-8966206993403987188634-5179
DZG-SF-26-905620760340405819123120150
DZG-SF-26-91562079334040881937262-20150
Surface RC
ZG-RC-26-78062120134041772202135-7060
ZG-RC-26-79962117134041342201135-7060
ZG-RC-26-86862134934042702207135-70109
ZG-RC-26-90462128734042362206135-50110
ZG-RC-26-90662124034041772206135-5063
ZG-RC-26-92262124334043692207135-7080
ZG-RC-26-92562126434043832207135-7080
ZG-RC-26-934A62123134042042206135-70136
ZG-RC-26-93962125734042132207135-70150
ZG-RC-26-94062124834042222206135-70131
ZG-RC-26-94162123934042302206135-70150
ZG-RC-26-94262126534042222206135-70150
ZG-RC-26-94362125734042292206135-67150
ZG-RC-26-94462124834042382206135-70135
ZG-RC-26-94562127334042312206135-69150
ZG-RC-26-94662126434042392206135-70120
ZG-RC-26-95562128334042742206135-68120
ZG-RC-26-95862129234042832206135-6575
ZG-RC-26-95962131934042732206135-6560
ZG-RC-26-96062130934042832206135-66105
ZG-RC-26-96262132734042832206135-70105
ZG-RC-26-96462131034043002206135-67115
ZG-RC-CD-26-01062144834049292200135-5589
Underground T28
T28-26-114762043034041121999521225
T28-26-114962042434041152001411122
T28-26-115062042434041152001412819
T28-26-11516204183404122199947026
T28-26-11526204173404121200053520
T28-26-1159620405340407019992761326
T28-26-1163620410340406519992461225
T28-26-1164620410340406520002562526
T28-26-1165620412340406319992411126
T28-26-1168620415340405920002362926
T28-26-1169620418340405620002131223
T28-26-117762062334039941909661125
T28-26-118162061334040071909321726
T28-26-1184620607340400419103472420
T28-26-118662055034040531936651226
T28-26-119762050434040511936231720
T28-26-119962106034040532027611326
T28-26-120062106034040532027602626
T28-26-120262106534040482027107926
T28-26-122062065034040661942562726
T28-26-1226620641340407019413422226
T28-26-1227620638340406119403261126
T28-26-1229620634340405819403101226
T28-26-1230620634340405819413092226
T28-26-123662114934040702019901026
T28-26-124362114434040542020190926
T28-26-124662057334039991911338418
T28-26-1248620561340402519091321426
T28-26-1249620563340403219091161026
T28-26-12506205643404035190958726
T28-26-126862066834040092023290813
T28-26-12716206623403978202331086
T28-26-1303621044340410520272962526
Underground YAK
YAK-26-439620698340407720043251235
YAK-26-4416207013404092200543141
YAK-26-4456210423404096202777649
YAK-26-44662104234040962027771741
YAK-26-4476210413404099202756750
YAK-26-44862104134040992027541937
YAK-26-451621037340410320273061650
YAK-26-45262103734041032027310950
YAK-26-45362103734040992027283550
YAK-26-454621037340409920272851750
YAK-26-457620772340404819372332546
YAK-26-460620759340404919373031153
YAK-26-461620784340405319373112944
YAK-26-46262106734041122051103850
YAK-26-46362106734041122051761036
YAK-26-46962098334040831995881050
YAK-26-47062098334040831996853428
YAK-26-47262098234040851996602650
YAK-26-47462098234040861996522450
YAK-26-47562098234040871995291050
YAK-26-477620978340408519953011150
YAK-26-478620978340408519963053050
YAK-26-479620978340408319952861142
YAK-26-4856208853404069196590550
YAK-26-4886208853404072196560848
YAK-26-500620401340406519552901049
YAK-26-502620401340406419562703050


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