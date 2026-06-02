Soleo Health Acquires Realo Specialty Care Pharmacy and BluHaven Management, Expanding Footprint in Mid-Atlantic Region

FRISCO, Texas and MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an independent specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy provider, announced today the Company acquired Realo Specialty Care Pharmacy (“Realo Specialty Care”) and BluHaven Management (“BluHaven”), from parent company Realo Drugs.

The acquisition expands Soleo Health’s growing footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region, primarily in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland. Realo Specialty Care’s specialty pharmacy, located in Morrisville, N.C., and BluHaven’s infusion center, located in Raleigh, N.C., complement Soleo Health’s nationwide portfolio of 28 specialty pharmacies and over 30 ambulatory infusion suites and centers.

With decades of industry experience and a demonstrated commitment to compassionate and comprehensive care, Principals Charlie Frye, PharmD, CSP, IgCP and Will Holland, PharmD, CSP, IgCP, along with the entire Realo Specialty Care and BluHaven team, will join Soleo Health. Together, the organizations will deliver expanded specialty pharmacy and infusion service capabilities.

The expansion is guided by one core priority: increasing and simplifying access to care for more patients across a broader portfolio of specialty therapies in more communities.

“We welcome Realo Specialty Care and BluHaven to the Soleo Health family. Since their founding in 2015, they established themselves as a leading specialty pharmacy and infusion provider in the region,” said Drew Walk, Chief Executive Officer at Soleo Health. “Their esteemed reputation reflects a best-in-class care model that brings together clinical expertise and care coordination to deliver high-quality support for patients and providers.”

“Joining forces with Soleo Health aligns with our mission to provide the most comprehensive and compassionate care possible,” said Dr. Frye. “We look forward to expanding our resources to support a larger patient population and referral source network.”

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners to provide high-quality patient care.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 28 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

About Realo Specialty Care Pharmacy

Realo Specialty Care Pharmacy is a leading specialty pharmacy providing advanced clinical support and care coordination for patients requiring complex specialty therapies. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has built a strong regional reputation for delivering best-in-class specialty pharmacy services, combining deep clinical expertise with a patient-centered model that supports both individuals and referring providers.

About BluHaven Management

BluHaven manages an ambulatory infusion center, BluHaven Health, offering high-quality infusion therapy services within an accessible, patient-focused care environment. The BluHaven infusion center complements regional specialty pharmacy operations by providing clinically supervised infusion services that support a wide range of complex treatment needs.

Soleo Health is a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners and WindRose Health Investors, LLC.

Latham & Watkins LLP and Polsinelli Law Firm are serving as Soleo’s legal advisors and Ward and Smith, P.A. is serving as Realo’s legal advisor.