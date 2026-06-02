Kodiak AI Named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (“Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the Logistics & Transportation category. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, professional development, perks, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Kodiak is honored to be included among the companies.

“Our team shares a common goal: developing and deploying the world’s leading Physical AI technology to improve road safety and supply-chain resilience,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak. “That kind of shared purpose is rare and it drives everything we do. At Kodiak, you're working alongside some of the best engineering minds in the industry. That passion is infectious and creates a culture where people genuinely thrive.”

Kodiak was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical AI, with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology. Kodiak’s autonomous driving technology is designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs across long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense.

“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com .

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Kodiak Media Contact



Kylee Keskerian

PR Consultant

+1 419-822-6417

kylee@futuristacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2184b2d-167a-4d59-98e7-90812e861abf