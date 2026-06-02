Ocular Therapeutix™ to Host Investor Day on June 17, 2026

In addition to Ocular leadership, event to feature prominent retinal disease experts Dr. Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS; Dr. Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS; and Dr. Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD

Company to highlight AXPAXLI™ wet AMD NDA submission plan, updates on SOL-R, SOL-X, and registrational diabetic retinopathy program, and an overview of the planned commercialization approach for AXPAXLI, if approved

The live event will take place in New York City on June 17, 2026, starting at 2:00 PM ET

BEDFORD, Mass., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in New York City. Click here to register for the live event, with virtual access available, which will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

The Investor Day will include presentations from Ocular’s senior leadership and roundtable discussions with prominent retinal disease Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), followed by a live Q&A session. In-person attendees are invited to join Ocular’s leadership team for a networking reception to conclude the event.

The prominent retinal disease KOLs participating in Ocular’s Investor Day include:

Dr. Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS : Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research and Director of Fellowship, Sierra Eye Associates; Clinical Professor, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

: Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research and Director of Fellowship, Sierra Eye Associates; Clinical Professor, University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. Dr. Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS: Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University School of Medicine.

Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD: Chief of the Retina Division at Byers Eye Institute of Stanford University School of Medicine.





Presentations from Company leadership and KOL discussions will focus on regulatory updates regarding the NDA submission plan for AXPAXLI in wet AMD; a review of the ongoing SOL-R and SOL-X trials in wet AMD; an update on the registrational program for AXPAXLI in diabetic retinopathy; and an overview of the planned commercialization strategy for AXPAXLI in wet AMD, if approved.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available to be viewed for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Dr. Arshad M. Khanani

Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS, is the Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates, as well as a Clinical Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

Dr. Khanani founded the clinical research department at Sierra Eye Associates, which has since become one of the nation's leading centers for clinical research. He has served as the principal investigator in over 150 clinical trials and has been a top enroller for several Phase 1-3 trials. He is also at the forefront of several collaborative studies examining real-world outcomes for newly approved treatments. Additionally, Dr. Khanani was the first to perform surgical procedures in various clinical trials focused on sustained drug delivery and gene therapy. His extensive body of work includes numerous publications in highly regarded journals such as The Lancet, Ophthalmology, and JAMA Ophthalmology.

Dr. Khanani is a lead principal investigator for several ongoing clinical trials and contributes to national and international clinical trial steering committees and scientific advisory boards. These efforts are aimed at developing new treatment options for patients with retinal diseases. A sought-after speaker, he is frequently invited to present at major national and international meetings. In 2021, Dr. Khanani founded the Clinical Trials at the Summit meeting to foster discussion on clinical trial design and data. Dr. Khanani is a distinguished member of both the Macula Society and the Retina Society and has received numerous prestigious honors throughout his career. These include the Lawrence J. Singerman Medal from the Macula Society in 2025, recognizing his outstanding contributions to advancing retinal science through clinical trials; the Presidential Award from the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) in 2024; and the ASRS Presidents Young Investigator Award in 2021. In addition, Dr. Khanani was recognized as one of the world’s Top 10 ophthalmology researchers in The Ophthalmologist Power List 2025.

About Dr. Lejla Vajzovic, MD

Lejla Vajzovic, MD, FASRS, is a vitreoretinal surgeon, clinician-scientist, educator, and internationally recognized leader in retinal disease, surgical innovation, and regenerative vision therapies. She is a tenured Professor of Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, and Biomedical Engineering at Duke University, Director of the Duke Vitreoretinal Surgical Fellowship Program, Co-Director of the Duke Pediatric Retina and Optic Nerve Center, and Director of the Duke Eye Center's Continuing Medical Education Program.



Dr. Vajzovic is recognized worldwide for her expertise in adult and pediatric vitreoretinal surgery, inherited retinal diseases, gene therapy, advanced retinal imaging, artificial intelligence, and novel surgical technologies. Her clinical and research efforts have advanced the care of patients with common retinal diseases, including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, as well as rare and complex retinal disorders such as inherited retinal degenerations, retinopathy of prematurity, pediatric retinal detachments, retinoblastoma, and Coats disease.



An internationally respected clinician-scientist, Dr. Vajzovic has served as principal investigator and scientific advisor for numerous national and international clinical trials evaluating gene therapies, regenerative therapies, artificial intelligence applications, and novel treatments for blinding retinal diseases. She is a sought-after speaker at major ophthalmic meetings worldwide and has helped shape the future of retinal care through her contributions to clinical research, surgical innovation, and medical education.



A passionate educator and mentor, Dr. Vajzovic directs the prestigious Duke Vitreoretinal Surgical Fellowship and leads several nationally and internationally recognized educational programs, including the Duke Fellows Advances in Vitreous Surgery Course and the Advances in Pediatric Retina Course. She has trained and mentored numerous future leaders in ophthalmology and considers the success of her trainees to be her greatest professional accomplishment.



Dr. Vajzovic is an elected member of the Retina Society, the Macula Society, and the Club Jules Gonin. She currently serves as President-Elect of Women in Ophthalmology and will assume the presidency in 2027. Her contributions have been recognized with numerous honors, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award, the American Society of Retina Specialists Senior Honor Award, the Women in Ophthalmology Emerging Leader Award, the Duke University School of Medicine Emerging Leader Award, the Duke Medical Alumni Association Emerging Leader Award, the Vit-Buckle Society Mentorship Award, and the Real World Ophthalmology Extraordinary Mentorship Award.



Through her leadership in patient care, research, education, and mentorship, Dr. Vajzovic continues to advance the field of retina and improve the lives of patients with vision-threatening diseases around the world.

About Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD

Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD, is Professor and Chief of Retina at the Byers Eye Institute at the Stanford University School of Medicine where he established the vitreoretinal fellowship program in 2009. He is internationally recognized for his pioneering work to promote telemedicine for the prevention of blindness in premature and term infants, establishing the Stanford University Network for the Diagnosis of Retinopathy of Prematurity (SUNDROP)

network in 2005 which has expanded with a collaboration with Pediatrix to provide ROP screening coverage for 2.5% of USA neonatal intensive care units and >4% of eligible infants.

Since 2024, he has been the Senior grader at the Zero Blind Babies program to eradicate ROP blindness in Sub Saharan Africa using telemedicine with local grades and quaternary Stanford graders, the largest telemedicine program in Africa.

His entrepreneurial work centers around telemedicine applications in eye health, and he is currently the Chief Medical Advisor at Vision Labs Inc, which has created a platform mobile keratometry system. He founded and was Chairman of Placid0 until its acquisition by Waldo, Inc., in November of 2021, served on the Board of directors of 1-800 Contacts until its acquisition by KKR in November of 2020. Dr. Moshfeghi teamed with Dr. Jochen Kumm to form Pr3vent in 2017 to implement universal newborn eye screening for retinal and ocular abnormalities in healthy newborn infants.

He has served on the Collaborative Community on Ophthalmic Imaging for ROP Section, the American Academy of Ophthalmology Telemedicine Working Group and AAO ROP Telemedicine Task Force Panel.

Currently, he leads the advisory board for Feliqs for their ROP prevention strategy which is in a Phase 1 trial in the United States. He led the steering committee for the Regeneron BUTTERFLEYE trial and the photographic imaging committee for Bayer FIREFLEYE trial of aflibercept for ROP.

He is active in Data Monitoring Safety Boards working with Affamed, Alcon, Icon Clinical Research, Insite DME, Novartis, and Vanotech Chengdu.

Dr. Moshfeghi was inducted into the 2021 class of the Retina Hall of Fame and is a member of the Club Jules Gonin, Retina Society, Macula Society, American Society of Retinal Specialists, and the Association of Pediatric Retinal Specialists.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

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Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

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