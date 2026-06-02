Emerita Intersects 7.2m Grading 1.0% Copper, 4.0% Lead, 7.5% Zinc, 0.13 g/t Gold and 83.32 g/t Silver at La Infanta Deposit; Deep Hole Extends the La Infanta Deposit Limits at Depth

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQX: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) reports results from recent drilling at its La Infanta deposit. La Infanta is part of Emerita’s wholly owned Iberian Belt West project (“IBW” or the “Project”; Figure 1) which hosts three Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) deposits: La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta. A NI 43-101 compliant Prefeasibility Study (PFS) is being prepared for the Project (see the Company’s press release dated December 3, 2025 for further details regarding the PFS). Recent drilling highlights at Infanta are listed below and a complete dataset is included in Table 1.

Drill hole IN095 intercepted 7.2m grading 1.0% copper, 4.0% lead, 7.5% zinc, 0.13 g/t gold and 83.32 g/t silver;

Drill hole IN093 intercepted 16.9m grading 0.2% copper, 1.5% lead, 1.9% zinc, 0.11 g/t gold and 9.29 g/t silver, including 4.8m grading 0.6% copper, 3.0% lead, 3.8% zinc, 0.12 g/t gold and 21.28 g/t silver; and

Exploration drill hole INN08 intercepted 2.8m grading 0.3% copper, 0.7% lead, 1.7% zinc, 0.31 g/t gold and 18.9 g/t silver in a deep test of the La Infanta deposit.





Figure 1. IBW tenement and locations of La Romanera, El Cura and La Infanta deposits. Inset shows IBW Project location (green) relative to the Emerita’s other tenements and applications in western Spain.

View Figure 1 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8b813c0-e41b-46a2-b18d-57ef1e866ae3

Table 1 shows drill hole assay data reported in this release. Drill hole traces are shown in map view in Figure 2. Long-section and cross-sectional interpretations are shown in Figures 3 and 4. Photos of mineralized core intercepts are shown in Figure 5.

Table 1. Recent drilling results for La Infanta deposit. True width of the intercepts is expected to be 90-95% of the drilled width

DDH Easting Northing Elevation azimuth dip depth (m) FROM TO Width (m) Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Au_g/t Ag_g/t INN08 654191 4172136 179 176 -40 672.2 573.7 588.7 15.0 0.1 0.4 0.8 0.28 7.26 incl. 578.0 580.8 2.8 0.3 0.7 1.7 0.31 18.85 IN090 653902 4171737 204 184 -36 336.5 191.0 192.9 2.0 0.7 2.6 5.1 0.04 19.85 IN090 218.0 219.5 1.5 0.0 0.7 1.9 0.10 5.00 IN090 230.0 232.0 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.7 0.07 3.00 IN090 253.1 254.0 0.9 0.2 1.2 2.6 0.11 10.00 IN091 653902 4171737 204 175 -45 330.2 209.3 210.4 1.1 1.1 3.1 6.8 0.10 89.55 IN091 229.2 230.7 1.5 0.0 1.7 3.2 0.08 5.00 IN091 243.9 245.8 1.9 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.05 4.00 IN091 273.2 278.6 5.4 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.04 5.59 IN092 653903 4171737 204 159 -40 302.7 224.1 242.7 18.7 0.1 0.7 1.5 0.12 8.33 IN092 245.4 247.2 1.8 0.2 3.0 3.4 0.16 14.03 IN093 653903 4171737 204 161 -50 325.7 245.9 262.7 16.9 0.2 1.5 1.9 0.11 9.29 incl. 245.9 250.6 4.8 0.6 3.0 3.8 0.12 21.28 IN093 269.1 270.2 1.1 0.0 0.5 1.1 0.04 3.00 IN094 653901 4171736 204 198 -39 299.7 203.2 218.3 15.1 0.2 0.6 0.9 0.17 15.29 incl. 210.7 214.1 3.4 0.3 1.2 2.4 0.62 60.36 IN094 233.3 233.8 0.5 0.1 8.5 2.7 0.25 33.00 IN094 256.4 258.5 2.1 0.0 0.5 1.0 0.04 3.00 IN095 653900 4171735 204 192 -50 292.2 227.2 234.4 7.2 1.0 4.0 7.5 0.13 83.32 incl. 231.1 232.6 1.5 3.9 14.9 28.3 0.34 364.67 IN095 253.0 253.7 0.7 0.0 0.4 1.2 0.08 3.00 IN095 271.4 272.4 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.6 0.01 6.00 IN096 653901 4171736 204 208 -31 280.2 213.6 215 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.65 42.00 IN096 219.1 224.1 5 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.06 14.17 IN096 259.8 264.4 4.6 0.1 1.4 2.5 0.11 10.89 IN096 272.85 274.8 1.95 0.3 2.1 2.0 0.10 24.64





Figure 2. Plan view map showing drill hole traces and section lines of La Infanta drilling. Hole traces in this release are colored red. IBW tenement boundary shown as east-west red lines.

View Figure 2 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f02aacc7-ecfe-43fa-b679-4d471b307cdf

Figure 3. Vertical longitudinal section of La Infanta deposit, oriented east-west, looking north. Holes INN08, IN090, IN091, IN092, IN093, IN094, IN095 and IN096 indicated in red. Deposit limits as presently defined are indicated in orange colour.

View Figure 3 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a63d1bd6-139a-45de-a951-59f374530cce

Discussion

The infill drilling reported here covered an area on-section of 150m strike by 75m depth of La Infanta deposit between +90m and +15m elevation (see Figure 3). Seven holes were drilled at approximately 50m center spacing. All of the drillholes encountered mineralization. Mid-to-high silver grades were intercepted with 4 of the 7 holes exceeding an ounce-per-tonne including high silver grades (e.g. 364 g/t over 1.5m in hole IN095; see Table 1). La Infanta deposit commonly reports robust silver grades as shown through its Indicated mineral resource estimate grade of 94 g/t Ag and Inferred mineral resource estimate grade of 74 g/t Ag (see Company’s press release dated March 17, 2025).

INN08 was collared north of La Infanta and was designed to: 1. Characterize the entire volcano-sedimentary sequence to provide valuable stratigraphic-structural information on La Infanta deposit area; and 2. test whether La Infanta deposit extends at depth.

INN08 entered La Infanta resource area at approximately 560m downhole and cut a broadly mineralized zone of 15.0 m grading 0.1% copper, 0.4% lead, 0.8% zinc, 0.28 g/t gold and 7.26 g/t silver from 573.7m. This zone includes a higher-grade interval of 2.8m grading 0.3% copper, 0.7% lead, 1.7% zinc, 0.31 g/t gold and 18.85 g/t silver. At 380m below surface this intercept represents the deepest yet in the area and is 150m from the nearest drillhole. These results demonstrate that La Infanta mineralization continues past the limits previously defined in the Company’s 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate, indicating that additional resources may yet remain to be delineated.

Figure 4 shows a simplified cross section of geology and the relationship between previously known mineralized intercepts at La Infanta and the interpreted continuity of the mineralization at depth demonstrated by INN08.

Figure 4 La Infanta deposit and La Infanta Norte Prospect Interpretive geological cross sections. D: Section 654200E showing hole INN08 reported in this release, collared north of La Infanta with 2021-2022 holes IN002, IN028, and IN036 in the upper levels. Hole IN008 extends the mineralization for a depth of 220m meters below the known mineral resource on this section.

View Figure 4 here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bace89c-09f2-42bb-9e65-2a7b36f7189e

“These results further demonstrate that mineralization at the IBW project has continued potential to expand in size and tonnage” states Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President and CEO of Emerita Resources, “With the recent announcement of the Autorización Ambiental Unificada going into public hearings, the Company continues to advance the Project at all levels as we strengthen IBW both technically, environmentally, and with respect to its social license.”

The Company has paused its drilling campaign for the summer season. The Emerita team will evaluate the existing geological model, database and geophysical data with the objective of developing new target areas in the IBW, San Antonio and Nuevo Tintillo projects. With the recently renewed exploration permits for San Antonio and Nuevo Tintillo projects, and with the large amount of technical information collected by the Company at IBW through continued drilling since 2021, Emerita is taking the opportunity to evaluate all of its projects to generate the most prospective drilling targets. These efforts will be supported by ongoing field exploration activities, such as geophysical ground survey, geological mapping, prospecting, sampling and geological compilation throughout the summer.

Figure 5 continued. Photoplates of La Infanta drill core as described in this release: A: IN093 sphalerite and galena-rich semi-massive to massive sulphide with centimeter-scale chalcopyrite veining. B: IN095 sphalerite and galena-rich massive suphide with lesser chalcopyrite as millimeter-scale crystals and veinlets.

View Figure 5 (A) here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8025642-c7f0-4253-bce8-668cc63e3d36

View Figure 5 (B) here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e09a0d1-395f-4175-89a6-63020f75ee7a

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drilling at IBW is PQ, HQ, or NQ size core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita’s coreshack (15Km) from IBW. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed, and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold). ALS is independent of Emerita.

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low-grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is re-assayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Danniel Oosterman, P.Geo., who is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and is Project Director of Emerita. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada

For further information, contact:

Ian Parkinson

+1 647 910-2500 (Toronto)

info@emeritaresources.com

www.emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the prospectivity of the IBW project and La Infanta, the mineralization and the IBW project, the timing and results of the PFS, the economic viability of the IBW project, the Company’s exploration program, the Company’s future exploration plans and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE