REV Appoints Strategic Leader Laurie M. Thomas to Board of Directors

REV Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/biOHmBtI8ns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OTC: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie M. Thomas, F.CIRI, CPA, CMA, to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Thomas brings nearly two decades of capital markets, financial leadership, and corporate governance experience in the resource and energy sectors, anchored by nearly 12 years at Cameco Corporation (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), the world’s largest publicly traded uranium company.

Jordan Potts, CEO of REV, commented: “Laurie’s appointment is an important milestone for REV and a meaningful step forward as we continue to build out our Helium and Natural Hydrogen portfolio. Her nearly 12 years at Cameco - representing one of the world’s most strategically important critical energy producers - combined with her extensive experience as Audit Committee Chair across multiple public boards, brings exactly the kind of financial discipline, disclosure rigor, and investor relations depth that positions REV to create meaningful long-term value for shareholders. We are very pleased to welcome Laurie to the Board at a time when global demand for secure, domestically sourced critical energy commodities continues to accelerate.”

About Laurie M. Thomas

Ms. Thomas is an accomplished financial and strategic leader with nearly 20 years of experience in the resource and energy sectors, specializing in capital markets, financial reporting, risk management, and corporate governance for publicly traded junior exploration and mining companies.

At Cameco, Ms. Thomas advanced through roles of increasing responsibility to Manager, Investor Relations. During her tenure at Cameco, she planned and executed international marketing roadshows and conferences across Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia alongside the CEO, CFO, and senior executive team. She served as a key spokesperson for the company, crafted strategic communications through some of the most challenging cycles in the nuclear industry, managed sell-side research coverage, and built lasting relationships with institutional investors, analysts, and debt holders. Her foundational role at Cameco also included project accounting across international operations and hedge transactions, giving her a deep technical grounding in resource-sector financial reporting.

Following her tenure at Cameco, Ms. Thomas held a series of senior executive and advisory roles in the junior resource sector, including Vice President, Corporate Relations at UEX Corporation; Vice President, Investor Relations at Standard Uranium Ltd.; Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development at MAS Gold Corporation; and Chief Executive Officer of Riverboat Energy Corp., where she led the company through its qualifying transaction and RTO listing process with the Toronto Stock Exchange and BC Securities Commission. She currently serves as Strategic Advisor to Kincora Copper Limited (TSXV: KCC / ASX: KCC), advising the President & CEO and Board on financing strategy, dual-listing initiatives, and M&A.

Ms. Thomas brings extensive board and governance experience, having served as Director and Audit Committee Chair of F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV-listed uranium explorer), the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Saskatchewan (CPA Saskatchewan) for six years, and the Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investments Board.

Ms. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Major) from the University of Saskatchewan and is a Fellow of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (F.CIRI), a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), and a Certified Management Accountant (CMA). She also completed the Canadian Securities Course with Honors.

Ms. Thomas commented: “REV is at an exciting inflection point, with a tightly focused Helium and Natural Hydrogen strategy, a strong shareholder register anchored by Mr. Eric Sprott, and a capable management team executing on a clear plan. I look forward to contributing to REV’s continued growth and to working with Jordan and the Board to deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and Southern Alberta along the Montana border. The company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 14,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV is also a significant shareholder of MAX Power Mining (ownership of six million shares) which is advancing its Lawson Natural Hydrogen discovery toward commercial validation.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Suite 410 – 325 Howe Street,

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1Z7

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, the advancement of the Company’s mineral properties, and the Company’s future business plans and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “believes”, “estimates”, “potential”, “target”, “strategy”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “may”, “will”, “should” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding market conditions, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals, the continued cooperation of joint venture partners and stakeholders, and the Company’s ability to execute its stated exploration and development plans.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory approval risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; risks inherent in mineral exploration and early-stage development, including operational risks, cost overruns, equipment failures, permitting delays, and accidents; environmental, permitting, title, and community-related risks; changes in laws or regulations; reliance on key personnel; and general economic, political, and market conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or approved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.