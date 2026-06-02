First Connect Named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

DALLAS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Connect is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list, recognizing companies that have built exceptional workplaces and strong, people-first cultures. The annual list honors organizations that demonstrate outstanding employee engagement, leadership, benefits, and workplace culture through a rigorous evaluation process that includes independent employee surveys and company audits.

First Connect is one of the fastest-growing digital distribution platforms in the insurance industry, helping independent agencies compete more effectively in an increasingly complex and fragmented market. The company connects agents with more than 150 insurance carriers and MGAs while streamlining onboarding, market access, appetite alignment, quoting workflows, and carrier-agent collaboration through embedded digital tools and AI-powered capabilities. In 2025, First Connect surpassed $500 million in annual gross written premium, reflecting rapid adoption among independent agencies and growing demand from carriers for technology-driven distribution models.

Today, First Connect employs 120 people globally, with 70 based in the US across product development, engineering, sales, operations, agent support, and insurance distribution functions.

Employees Feel Recognized For Contributions to Organizational Success

As part of the Best Workplaces evaluation, First Connect employees completed confidential engagement surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace. The company earned an overall workplace score of 96%, with more than 95% of employees classified as “highly engaged,” reflecting exceptionally strong levels of commitment, advocacy, and discretionary effort. Ninety-five percent of employees are confident that if they contribute to the company’s success, they would be recognized for it.

Employee feedback highlighted a culture centered around transparency, leadership accessibility, and shared purpose. “Collaborative” emerged as the single most-used word employees used to describe the company’s work environment. Employees also praised the company’s leadership team, growth opportunities, and supportive culture during a period of rapid expansion.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition because it reflects the commitment, collaboration and engagement of our employees,” said Aviad Pinkovezky, CEO of First Connect. “Our growth has been driven by the people building this company every day. As First Connect has grown from an emerging platform into a business generating more than $500 million in annual written premium, maintaining employee engagement has remained a priority. Even in the age of AI, there is no substitute for a team that is deeply invested in the company’s success. More than 95% of our employees are classified as highly engaged, a result that speaks to the culture, trust and sense of ownership that power our growth.”

“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture — it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”

Learn more about First Connect .

Jennifer Reid

firstconnect@luminouspr.com

+1 778-772-0754

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