XpressConnect™ PCIe® 6.0 and CXL 3.1 Retimers Address Latency and Signal‑Integrity Challenges in AI Data Centers

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI workloads continue to scale, data center architects are increasingly constrained by limited signal reach and rising latency, which can leave valuable memory resources underutilized across large GPU clusters. These challenges are amplified as interconnect speeds increase. At 64 GT/s (giga transfers per second), signal integrity limitations can restrict system scale and burden server architectures. In response, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has released XpressConnect™ PCIe® 6.0 and CXL® 3.1 retimers to enable memory expansion and resource disaggregation in large-scale AI fabrics.

The retimers are designed to extend signal reach beyond conventional PCIe Gen 5 and Gen 6 electrical limits, enabling more flexible system designs across complex baseboards, riser cards and cabled interconnects. The retimers are engineered to help address these challenges by enabling higher‑bandwidth connectivity while supporting the stringent thermal and power budgets required in modern AI fabrics. XpressConnect retimers achieve a pin‑to‑pin latency of less than 12 ns, approximately 80% lower than PCIe 6.0 specifications. This low‑latency performance helps improve utilization of AI accelerators and GPUs by reducing data stalls in high‑density AI clusters.

“AI data centers are increasingly constrained not by compute, but by the ability to move data efficiently across the system. As PCIe 6.0 pushes speeds to 64 GT/s, signal reach and latency become critical design challenges,” said Brian McCarson, corporate vice president and GM of Microchip’s data center solutions business unit. “Our XpressConnect retimers are designed to act as the high‑performance nerve center of the AI server, helping customers build more scalable, power‑efficient fabrics by reducing latency and improving connectivity across dense GPU clusters. This system‑level approach allows data center architects to reclaim underutilized resources and improve overall platform efficiency at scale.”

The XpressConnect retimers round out Microchip’s data center portfolio and are engineered to work alongside the company’s 3‑nm Switchtec™ PCIe Gen 6 switches, Adaptec® SmartRAID controllers and Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) and Flashtec™ NVMe® controllers, helping enable a pre‑validated, interoperable fabric. Microchip’s XpressConnect PCIe Gen 6 and CXL 3.1 retimers can integrate with PCIe Gen 3, Gen 4 and Gen 5 platforms where required, which helps reduce time to market. The retimers also connect into Microchip’s ChipLink diagnostic ecosystem, delivering a unified graphical user interface for real‑time 2D eye capture and four‑level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) telemetry. These capabilities help data center operators monitor link health more effectively and simplify troubleshooting, which can help reduce total cost of ownership.

Engineered as an industry‑standard, drop‑in solution, XpressConnect retimers are designed to help reduce the risk of single‑vendor dependency for hyperscalers. Additionally, the devices support flexible link bifurcation configurations (1×16, 2×8 and 4×4) and align with widely adopted retimer footprint guidelines, while providing enterprise‑class features such as hot‑plug support and end‑to‑end data integrity. Visit the website to learn more about Microchip Technology’s data center solutions for high‑performance compute, storage and connectivity.

Development Tools

Microchip’s ChipLink diagnostic tools offer comprehensive debug, diagnostics, configuration and analysis through an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI). ChipLink connects via in-band PCIe or sideband signals such as UART, TWI and EJTAG, enabling flexible, efficient monitoring and troubleshooting throughout design and deployment.

Pricing and Availability

The XpressConnect retimers can be purchased directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

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About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, and Adaptec are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. Switchtec, Flashtec and XpressConnect are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:

Amber Liptai

480-792-5047

amber.liptai@microchip.com