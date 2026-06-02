CorVel Marks 35 Years on Nasdaq, Signals Next Phase of Long-Term Innovation and Growth

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) today announced that it will mark its 35th anniversary as a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Members of the company’s executive leadership team, including Chairman, President, and CEO Michael Combs, will commemorate the milestone by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell in New York City.

35 Years of Strong Market Performance

Fiscal year 2026 represents a defining moment for CorVel. The company’s 35 years as a public organization reflect not only longevity, but the consistent execution of a strategy centered on technology investment, operational discipline, and a commitment to people. Over time, this foundation has continued to translate into measurable market momentum, strengthened partnerships, and sustained confidence among partners and stakeholders.

CorVel’s financial profile remains a distinct advantage. A disciplined approach to capital management has preserved the flexibility to invest deliberately and with conviction. In an environment where many organizations face constraints driven by short-term decisions and leveraged balance sheets, CorVel continues to operate from a position of strength, supporting long-term investment, steady innovation, and resilience across market cycles.

A Moment Worth Marking

“This milestone is an opportunity to recognize what has been built over time,” said Combs. “It reflects the strength of our people, the clarity of our long-term vision and the agility of our execution, and our commitment to long-term value creation. We have stood the test of time through disciplined execution, continuous investment, and a willingness to evolve with changing markets, and we are well-positioned to build on that foundation in the years ahead.

Nasdaq Event Details

Where: Nasdaq MarketSite — 151 West 43rd Street, New York City

When: Tuesday, June 9, 2026; program begins at 9:30 a.m. ET

Livestream: A livestream of the Nasdaq ceremony will be available here.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s product offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.