Global Active Protection Systems Market to Cross USD 8.59 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Active Protection Systems Market size was valued at USD 4.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 8.59 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.

The Active Protection Systems (APS) Market is observed to grow steadily as military forces across the globe invest in armored vehicle survivability from combined, broad-spectrum battlefield threats. This increased military modernization initiatives, higher geopolitical tensions and growing use of advanced anti-tank weapons, loitering munitions, and autonomous drone systems, are all fuelling next generation protection technology investments





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Rising Advanced Battlefield Threats Accelerate APS Adoption

Anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), precision guided munitions and drone-based attack systems are proliferating more rapidly than ever before and making new defence procurement strategies imperative. Traditional passive armor are gradually losing the battle to IEDs and advanced weapon systems that can penetrate modern vehicle protection systems.

As military forces seek enhanced battlefield survivability, active protection systems are being integrated into main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and light protected vehicles. These systems provide layered defense through rapid threat detection, automated decision-making, and kinetic or non-kinetic countermeasures designed to neutralize incoming threats before impact.

Long-term market growth is expected to be supported by the increasing focus on force protection, operational readiness and mission success.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ASELSAN A.Ş.

Saab AB

Leonardo S.p.A.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

General Dynamics Corporation

RTX Corporation

HENSOLDT AG

KNDS N.V.

Hanwha Aerospace Co. Ltd.

QinetiQ Group plc

Artis LLC

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Terma A/S

Safran Electronics & Defense

Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform

Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) dominated the Active Protection Systems Market with 38.34% share in 2025 due to the increased investments towards enhancing survivability of armored fleets and increasing integration of hard kill protection systems in combat platforms. From 2026 to 2035, the Light Protected Vehicles segment is projected to record the highest CAGR driven by increasing demand for lightweight modular protection technologies globally.

By System Type

Hard-Kill Active Protection Systems dominated the Active Protection Systems Market with 48.15% share in 2025 due to the demand for real-time threat interception systems and greater use against anti-tank guided missile threats. The Hybrid Active Protection Systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.03% during 2026–2035 driven by greater demand for layered defense systems that incorporate both hard-kill and soft-kill options globally.

By Component

Radar Systems dominated the Active Protection Systems Market with 35.85% share in 2025 due to its importance in the areas of threat detection globally. From 2026 to 2035, the Processing Units & Control Systems segment is expected to record the highest CAGR fueled by increasing integration of AI-powered decision engines, sensor fusion capabilities, and advanced battlefield data processing technologies.

By Threat Type

Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) dominated the Active Protection Systems Market with 46.24% share in 2025 fueled by the rise in proliferation of anti-armor missiles globally. From 2026 to 2035, the Loitering Munitions / Drone Threats segment is projected to record the highest CAGR due to the increasing use of autonomous drone systems.

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Regional Insights:

The North America region emerged as the leading regional market, accounting for 34.12% of total revenue share, due to the presence of many military modernization programs, defense budgets, and technological advancement in the field that can improve the survivability of armored vehicles.

The U.S. Active Protection Systems Market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2.59 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2026–2035. The U.S. market emerges to be a significant market for active protection systems owing to the various upgrading programs adopted by the military and large amounts of budget spending on improving the survivability of tanks.

The Europe Active Protection Systems Market is estimated to be USD 1.16 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.22% during 2026–2035. Europe continues to play an influential role in the world Active Protection Systems Market due to the rising preparedness in defense, growing efforts in terms of procurement of armored vehicles, and modernization of the armies in countries that are members of NATO.

Growth in military spending, fast development in their armed forces, and acquisition of sophisticated armor fighting vehicles are some factors responsible for growth in the Asia Pacific region with a CAGR of 7.76%, forecast during 2026-2035. The main buyers in the Asia-Pacific region include China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia along with other countries. The growth drivers in this region include growing geopolitical conflicts and the development of armor fighting vehicle manufacturers.

Recent Developments:

2026: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems expanded next-generation Trophy APS integration programs for advanced armored combat vehicles, enhancing multi-threat interception capability and improving protection against anti-tank missiles and loitering munition threats across modern battlefield environments.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems expanded next-generation Trophy APS integration programs for advanced armored combat vehicles, enhancing multi-threat interception capability and improving protection against anti-tank missiles and loitering munition threats across modern battlefield environments. 2026: Rheinmetall strengthened its armored survivability portfolio through expanded deployment and development of StrikeShield/ADS protection technologies, supporting modular vehicle integration and improved active defense capabilities for future combat platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

APS DEPLOYMENT & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you assess APS adoption across armored vehicles, including hard-kill, soft-kill, and retrofit installations.

– helps you assess APS adoption across armored vehicles, including hard-kill, soft-kill, and retrofit installations. COMBAT SURVIVABILITY PERFORMANCE – helps you evaluate threat interception rates, response times, vehicle survivability, and mission success improvements.

– helps you evaluate threat interception rates, response times, vehicle survivability, and mission success improvements. DEFENSE PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS – helps you identify growth opportunities through military modernization programs, vehicle upgrades, and APS procurement trends.

– helps you identify growth opportunities through military modernization programs, vehicle upgrades, and APS procurement trends. AI & ADVANCED PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION – helps you track adoption of AI-based threat detection, sensor fusion, and autonomous countermeasure systems.

– helps you track adoption of AI-based threat detection, sensor fusion, and autonomous countermeasure systems. BATTLEFIELD THREAT & RISK ANALYSIS – helps you understand the impact of rising anti-tank, drone, and asymmetric warfare threats on APS demand.

– helps you understand the impact of rising anti-tank, drone, and asymmetric warfare threats on APS demand. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the position of leading APS providers through product capabilities, defense contracts, partnerships, and technology developments.

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Active Protection Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.49 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.82% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Platform (Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), Light Protected Vehicles, Others)

• By System Type (Hard-Kill Active Protection Systems, Soft-Kill Active Protection Systems, Hybrid Active Protection Systems, Reactive/Integrated Protection Systems)

• By Component (Radar Systems, Infrared Sensors, Countermeasure Dispensers, Processing Units & Control Systems)

• By Threat Type (Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), Kinetic Energy Projectiles, Loitering Munitions / Drone Threats) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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