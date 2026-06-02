The Park Ward Village® Opens, Underscoring Strong Demand For Design-Driven Living

Ninth residential tower in Ward Village® opens 97% pre-sold, delivering 546 homes and more than 30,000 square feet of integrated retail and dining adjacent





The Park Ward Village®, photo courtesy of Ward Village®

HONOLULU, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Communities™, the real estate platform of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH), today announced the official opening of The Park Ward Village®, the ninth residential development within Ward Village®, its award-winning 60-acre master planned community in the heart of Honolulu. The new tower delivers 546 homes and more than 30,000 square feet of integrated retail and dining, further advancing Ward Village’s vision of a vibrant, walkable urban neighborhood.

With the tower 97% pre-sold, The Park Ward Village is expected to contribute meaningfully to Howard Hughes’ condominium revenue expectations, including more than $700 million in anticipated GAAP revenue recognition, while further expanding the scale, quality, and long-term value creation of one of the nation’s most successful mixed-use communities.

The Park Ward Village's new residents will enjoy a highly walkable, park-front setting directly adjacent to Victoria Ward Park and moments from Ala Moana Beach Park and Kewalo Basin. The project adds another meaningful layer to Ward Village’s evolution as a complete neighborhood where residential demand, curated street retail, public open space, and thoughtful design come together to create lasting value for residents, visitors, and shareholders.

“The opening of The Park Ward Village is a clear example of Howard Hughes’ differentiated ability to execute large-scale, design-led placemaking in high-barrier-to-entry markets,” said David O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. “This milestone not only reflects exceptional demand for Ward Village, but also highlights the power of our integrated development model to translate great real estate into long-term shareholder value.”

Designed by award-winning architecture firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz, with interiors by Yabu Pushelberg and landscape architecture by Vita Design Group, The Park Ward Village draws inspiration from Hawai‘i’s mid-century architectural heritage while embracing a modern island lifestyle defined by openness, warmth, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The tower’s 546 residences include studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with expansive park and ocean views, abundant natural light, and layouts designed to connect residents to both green space and the surrounding neighborhood. A robust amenity collection—including resort-style and lap pools, pickleball and tennis courts, barbecue cabanas, spa facilities, and landscaped gathering areas—further reinforces the project’s design-driven approach to wellness, recreation, and social connection.

A defining feature of The Park Ward Village is its direct connection to Victoria Ward Park, which anchors the project within one of the most distinctive public-realm settings in Honolulu. As Ward Village’s first SITES-certified park, Victoria Ward Park reflects the community’s broader commitment to sustainable, high-quality neighborhood design through native plantings that reduce irrigation needs, promote biodiversity, and help mitigate urban heat. That focus on environmental stewardship is further reinforced by Ward Village’s LEED Neighborhood Development Platinum certification, underscoring Howard Hughes’ long-term approach to placemaking in a premier urban market.

At street level, more than 30,000 square feet of integrated retail and dining further activate the neighborhood, creating an inviting pedestrian environment along the park edge. Retail leasing continues to gain momentum, supporting Ward Village’s evolution as a dynamic mixed-use destination and further enhancing the energy and appeal of the broader community.

The tower’s performance continues the strong momentum of Ward Village, where the first eight mixed-use residential towers sold out quickly and four additional towers—Kalae, The Launiu Ward Village®, ‘Ilima Ward Village, and Melia Ward Village—are currently in pre-sales or development. Together, these projects underscore the depth of demand for Ward Village’s design-driven, amenity-rich lifestyle and the long runway ahead for value creation in the community.

About Ward Village®

Ward Village is an award-winning Howard Hughes community in the heart of Honolulu, located between downtown and Waikīkī. Named “Best Planned Community in the United States” by Architectural Digest, the 60-acre Ward Village has evolved into a thriving mixed-use neighborhood, combining expansive open green spaces with striking architecture to deliver high-quality housing, culture and arts, and popular shopping and dining options. Honoring the distinct history of its land, Ward Village is a LEED-ND Platinum-certified master planned community, committed to responsible, sustainable development and investing in public benefits and amenities for the Honolulu community. Ward Village quickly sold out its first eight mixed-use residential towers—Waiea ®, Anaha ®, Ae‘o, Ke Kilohana ®, ʻAʻaliʻi ®, Kō‘ula ®, Victoria Place ®, and Ulana Ward Village ®. New residential buildings in development or under construction include The Park Ward Village ®, Kalae, The Launiu Ward Village ®, ‘Ilima Ward Village and Melia Ward Village. For more information, visit WardVillage.com.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) is a holding company focused on growing long-term shareholder value. Through its real estate platform, Howard Hughes Communities, HHH owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in Greater Houston; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Teravalis™ in Greater Phoenix; Ward Village® in Honolulu; and Merriweather District in Columbia, Maryland. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “enables,” “realize,” “plan,” “intend,” “assume,” “transform” and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

Media Relations:

Cristina Carlson

Howard Hughes

cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

646-822-6910

Francis McGill

Pershing Square

McGill@persq.com

212-909-2455

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@howardhughes.com

281-929-7700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35cb1b9c-8be9-465d-b72c-d5ebddc4f9ee