Nordic Climate Group enters Germany through acquisition of four regional market leaders

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The companies – Friedrich Reitemeier GmbH, led by Andreas Reibe, Versorgungstechnik Stüve GmbH, led by Matthias Stüve, Karl Busch Installationen GmbH, led by Stefan and Sabine Bretschneider, and HRW Gebäudetechnik GmbH, led by Philipp Berkemeier – together represent a strong regional presence within refrigeration, heating and energy-efficient technical installations in Northern and Western Germany.

“Germany is an important market with strong long-term demand driven by energy efficiency, modernisation needs and the transition towards more sustainable solutions in cooling and heating. These are well-managed companies with strong technical expertise, deep local customer relationships and a culture that fits Nordic Climate Group very well,” says Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO of Nordic Climate Group.

The acquired companies are built on long-standing customer relationships, strong technical expertise and local entrepreneurship, with deep roots in their regional markets dating back decades.

“We see Nordic Climate Group as a strong long-term home for our companies. We share the same view on local entrepreneurship, close customer relationships and technical expertise. Becoming part of a larger group focused on cooling/heating also creates new opportunities for knowledge sharing and continued development, while maintaining the strengths and identity of each local company,” say Andreas Reibe, Philipp Berkemeier, Family Stüve and Family Bretschneider.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO of Nordic Climate Group

fredrik.gren@nordicclimategroup.se | +46 70 511 64 99

Bertolt Gärtner, CEO of Nordic Climate Group Germany

bertolt.gaertner@gmx.de | + 49 177 68 48 593

About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021, the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,300 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 600 million. Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.