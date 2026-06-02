Landfill Gas Market Size to Surpass USD 6.83 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landfill Gas Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Landfill Gas Market Size was wort USD 3.91 billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach a valuation of USD 6.83 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.75% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Generation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Increased interest in renewable energy production has been one of the key reasons for the implementation of the landfill gas capture technology at municipal and industrial landfill sites. Money is invested in producing renewable energy in the form of electricity, renewable natural gas, and cogeneration through methane gas. Pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on non-renewable energy has encouraged government organizations to find other means of energy production. Policies, energy security, and incentives have provided motivation for expanding landfill gas capture projects.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Veolia Environnement

SUEZ

Waste Management, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc.

Covanta (Reworld Waste, Inc.)

Ameresco, Inc.

ENGIE

BP

Archaea Energy

Montauk Renewables

NextEra Energy Resources

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

TotalEnergies

Shell plc

Waga Energy

Waste Connections, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Viridor

Biffa

FCC Environment

Landfill Gas Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.91 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.75% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Application (Electricity Generation, Heating, Combined Heat & Power (CHP), Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Production)

• By Technology (Gas Collection Systems, Gas Treatment Systems, Gas Flaring Systems)

• By End User (Municipal Landfills, Industrial Landfills, Commercial Waste Facilities, Waste Management Companies)

• By Landfill Type (Open Landfills, Closed Landfills, Bioreactor Landfills)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Electricity generation dominated the landfill gas market with 42.85% share in 2025 owing to its earlier commercialization and demand from utilities for low-cost renewable energy. Renewable natural gas RNG production segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 on account of growing need for cleaner fuels for transportation globally.

By Technology

Gas collection systems dominated the landfill gas market with 46.25% share in 2025 owing to its vital importance in capturing and extracting the raw landfill gas in the beginning. Gas treatment system segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to the rising demand for purified and quality landfill gas for electricity generation and renewable natural gas.

By End User

Municipal landfills dominated the landfill gas market with 48.60% share in 2025 as they process large amounts of waste, which results in significant emission of gases. The commercial waste treatment segment will witness the highest CAGR during 2026 to 2035 as there is a huge amount of commercial waste generated in cities by industries, malls, and other commercial activities.

By Landfill Type

Closed landfills dominated the landfill gas market with 44.20% share in 2025 as there are numerous closed landfills where the decomposition of waste happens in high methane output. Bioreactor landfills segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing awareness regarding advanced waste management practices globally.

Regional Insights

The North American region held the largest market share for landfill gas, generating 38.45% of revenues, owing to the existence of robust waste management systems, high penetration rate of landfill gas projects, and presence of highly advanced energy conversion technology.

The Asia Pacific region will witness high CAGR growth of nearly 7.39%, mainly attributed to fast-paced urbanization, rising amounts of municipal solid waste, and robust development of landfill infrastructure within developing countries including China, India, Japan, and South East Asia. Increased capital investment from governments in waste-to-energy initiatives, development of smart cities, and transition to clean energy are propelling the use of landfill gas recovery systems.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Veolia Environnement increased its landfill gas to energy activities by ramping up the amount of captured methane and production of biomethane from Europe and North American projects, enhancing its portfolio on renewable energies.

Veolia Environnement increased its landfill gas to energy activities by ramping up the amount of captured methane and production of biomethane from Europe and North American projects, enhancing its portfolio on renewable energies. 2025: Waste Management, Inc. improved RNG projects with new landfill gas installations at U.S. facilities, which increased efficiency in methane capture and promoted clean energy objectives.

Exclusive Sections of the Landfill Gas Market Report (The USPs):

LANDFILL GAS RECOVERY & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate the efficiency of landfill gas collection systems, electricity generation, renewable natural gas (RNG) production trends, and project-level energy recovery performance across key regions.

– helps you evaluate the efficiency of landfill gas collection systems, electricity generation, renewable natural gas (RNG) production trends, and project-level energy recovery performance across key regions. METHANE CAPTURE & EMISSION REDUCTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand methane recovery rates, greenhouse gas mitigation performance, environmental compliance effectiveness, and carbon reduction opportunities associated with landfill gas projects.

– helps you understand methane recovery rates, greenhouse gas mitigation performance, environmental compliance effectiveness, and carbon reduction opportunities associated with landfill gas projects. RENEWABLE ENERGY INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify the adoption of landfill gas-to-energy systems, combined heat and power (CHP) installations, RNG upgrading technologies, and integration with utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure.

– helps you identify the adoption of landfill gas-to-energy systems, combined heat and power (CHP) installations, RNG upgrading technologies, and integration with utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure. TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT & INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you uncover developments in bioreactor landfills, gas purification systems, IoT-based monitoring platforms, carbon capture integration, and next-generation methane recovery technologies.

– helps you uncover developments in bioreactor landfills, gas purification systems, IoT-based monitoring platforms, carbon capture integration, and next-generation methane recovery technologies. REGULATORY & CARBON CREDIT LANDSCAPE – helps you assess the impact of methane reduction regulations, renewable energy mandates, environmental compliance standards, carbon credit programs, and government incentives on project viability.

– helps you assess the impact of methane reduction regulations, renewable energy mandates, environmental compliance standards, carbon credit programs, and government incentives on project viability. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PROJECT DEVELOPMENT ANALYSIS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of leading landfill gas developers, technology providers, and utility partners through project portfolios, capacity expansion strategies, technology capabilities, and recent developments.

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