Quantum Cyber Assumes Direct Manufacturing of Autonomous Drone; Expands BP United Agreement

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced an expansion of its existing relationship with BP United Inc. ("BP United"), the developer of autonomous unmanned vehicle systems that form the foundation of the Company's autonomous drone platform.

Quantum Cyber Assumes Direct Manufacturing Control

The Company and BP United have executed a First Amendment to the Intellectual Property License Agreement dated May 12, 2026 (the "Amendment"), pursuant to which the parties have agreed that Quantum Cyber will assume direct responsibility for the manufacturing of licensed drone products, superseding the commercial supply arrangement originally contemplated under the License Agreement.

BP United will provide Quantum Cyber with ongoing technical assistance and consulting services, including access to qualified manufacturing personnel, technical documentation, formulations, standard operating procedures, and on-call engineering support. Quantum Cyber retains full discretion to establish and operate its own manufacturing facilities, engage third-party contract manufacturers, and scale production in accordance with its commercialization strategy.

The Amendment preserves in full the exclusive perpetual license to BP United's autonomous drone technology portfolio granted under the original License Agreement, including the right to make, have made, use, sell, import, and otherwise exploit licensed products across the licensed territory.

Strategic Rationale: Vertical Integration Toward Manufacturing

The Amendment reflects the Company's previously announced strategic initiative to transition from a technology development and licensing platform toward a vertically integrated autonomous defense manufacturer. In May 2026, Quantum Cyber announced plans to establish a U.S.-based defense-technology manufacturing complex designed to support in-house production of autonomous drone and defense systems across the federal government, Homeland Security, and commercial customers.

By assuming direct manufacturing responsibility for its licensed drone platform, the Company advances that transition, removing third-party supply chain dependency and positioning Quantum Cyber to control quality, production timelines, and cost structure as it scales toward delivery of combat-ready autonomous systems.

BP United Executes Voting Agreement, Aligning Interests With Quantum Cyber

Concurrent with the Amendment, BP United has entered into a Voting Agreement with Quantum Cyber, pursuant to which BP United has agreed, for a two-year term, to vote all ordinary shares of the Company it holds or may acquire in favor of any proposal recommended by Quantum Cyber's Board of Directors. The agreement includes an irrevocable proxy granted in favor of Quantum Cyber and is binding on any successors or transferees of BP United's shares.

The Voting Agreement reinforces the alignment of interests between Quantum Cyber and its technology partner, providing the Company's Board of Directors with governance support as it executes its platform assembly strategy.

"The amendment to our BP United agreement is a direct expression of our commitment to vertical integration," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer. "We are not building a licensing company. We are building a manufacturing platform, and taking direct control of production of the drone technology at the core of our portfolio is the logical next step in that build. BP United's technical support, combined with our own manufacturing infrastructure, gives us the supply chain discipline and operational control that a defense platform of this scale requires."

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, including: the development and build-out of the Company's manufacturing facilities; the Company's ability to assume and execute direct manufacturing of licensed drone technology; the realization of anticipated benefits from the amended BP United agreement; and the execution of the Company's System-of-Systems platform assembly strategy. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to successfully establish manufacturing operations; (ii) inability to scale production on anticipated timelines; (iii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iv) inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; and (v) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com