Watsco Completes Acquisition of Jackson Supply Company

MIAMI, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today the closing of its acquisition of Jackson Supply Company.

Jackson Supply has been a cornerstone of the HVAC distribution industry for more than 50 years, growing from its founding in 1972 into one of the Sunbelt’s largest and most respected independent distributors, with $230 million in sales in 2025. This investment represents a meaningful expansion of Watsco’s footprint across the Sunbelt, adding 25 locations and approximately 5,000 contractor customers across Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Arizona — some of the fastest-growing markets in the United States.

Importantly, Jackson Supply will retain its name, vendor relationships, go-to-market strategy, brand identity, and culture – core elements that have driven its success. Jackson Supply will continue to be led by its existing leadership team, consistent with Watsco’s long-standing approach of investing in outstanding leaders and proven cultures.

Albert H. Nahmad, Watsco’s Chairman and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to officially welcome Jackson Supply into the Watsco family. Jim Durrett and his exceptional team have built one of the most respected and entrepreneurial businesses in the HVAC distribution industry over more than five decades. We are humbled by their success and look forward to investing in their growth and supporting their ambitions for years to come.”

The closing of the Jackson Supply transaction underscores Watsco’s ongoing commitment to expanding its share of the estimated $74 billion North American HVAC/R distribution market. Watsco remains actively engaged in seeking additional growth opportunities with high-quality, independent distributors who share its values and growth ambitions.

About Watsco

Watsco is the largest distributor in the highly-fragmented North American HVAC/R market. Watsco’s solid financial position and culture of innovation has enabled investments in long-term growth, including the Company’s industry-leading technology platforms. Today, approximately 74,000 contractors, installers and technicians engage digitally with the Company, resulting in improved growth and lower attrition. The Company is now advancing AI-driven initiatives to leverage its extensive data assets to enhance the customer experience and improve efficiencies. These investments position Watsco to capture market share as contractors increasingly adopt digital tools and incorporate data-driven solutions in their businesses.

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive market, new housing starts and completions, capital spending in commercial construction, consumer spending and debt levels, regulatory and other factors, including, without limitation, the effects of supplier concentration, competitive conditions within Watsco’s industry, the seasonal nature of sales of Watsco’s products, the ability of the Company to expand its business, insurance coverage risks and final GAAP adjustments. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that Watsco files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Watsco assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Barry S. Logan

Executive Vice President

(305) 714-4102

e-mail: blogan@watsco.com



Watsco, Inc.

2665 S. Bayshore Drive, Suite 901

Miami, FL 33133, USA

(305) 714-4100

www.watsco.com





