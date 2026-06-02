QTREX to Showcase Functional AME-Based Monolithic Connectivity Components for Quantum Computing Systems at Quantum.Tech World 2026 in Boston

Nes Ziona, Israel, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) ("QTREX" or the "Company") a company focused on advancing Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) for quantum computing infrastructure, today announced that Mr. Tal Parnas, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, and Mr. Yoav Rozanovich, the Company’s Chief Business Officer, will be in Boston, Massachusetts during Quantum.Tech World 2026 on June 25–26, 2026, to present functional AME-based monolithic connectivity components engineered for quantum computing systems.

QTREX will conduct private, invitation-only meetings with industry leaders, research institutions and strategic partners in a dedicated meeting suite adjacent to the conference venue. Meetings will be scheduled in advance through Mr. Yoav Rozanovich.

The Company will present fabricated, functional monolithic connectivity components produced using its proprietary AME platform components, specifically engineered to address cryogenic interconnect challenges in superconducting quantum systems. These components demonstrate high-density signal routing, advanced dielectric materials integration and complex 3D architectures designed for scalable quantum hardware operating under extreme cryogenic conditions. QTREX is among a small number of companies worldwide with demonstrated capability to additively manufacture such components at this level of technical specification.

Quantum.Tech World 2026 is among the foremost global forums for the commercialization of quantum technologies, bringing together leading quantum hardware developers, systems integrators, enterprise adopters, government stakeholders and research institutions. QTREX’s participation reflects the Company’s position at the hardware frontier of quantum computing infrastructure, where the interconnect challenges that constrain scalability are now being addressed through physical, manufacturable components.

Industry participants and potential partners interested in scheduling a private meeting with QTREX during Quantum.Tech World 2026 may contact:

Mr. Yoav Rozanovich

Chief Business Officer, QTREX Quantum Ltd.

Email: yoavr@q-trex.com

About QTREX Quantum

QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) is a technology company focused on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions for next-generation hardware markets. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, the Company is developing high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and advancing AME applications for defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments. The Company also continues to advance its medical technology portfolio, including respiratory support and blood monitoring platforms, while actively working to monetize certain parts of the medical business. For more information, please visit: www.q-trex.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the benefits and advantages of its products and that QTREX’s participation at Quantum.Tech World 2026 reflects the Company’s position at the hardware frontier of quantum computing infrastructure. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact

QTREX Quantum

Email: info@q-trex.com

Phone: +972-9-9664485

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

QTREX@arxhq.com