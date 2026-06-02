Jolanta Grašienė Appointed Chairwoman of the Board at Utenos Trikotažas

The Board of Utenos Trikotažas, an SBA Group textile company, has approved the appointment of SBA Group Vice President Jolanta Grašienė as Chairwoman of the Board. She succeeds Jurgita Mišeniovienė, who had chaired the Board since November 2025.

Jolanta Grašienė also serves on the boards of SBA Group and several of its companies, including SBA Home, SBA Urban, SBA Home North Carolina, as well as Capitalica Asset Management. In addition, she played an active role alongside the Utenos Trikotažas Board during the preparation of the company’s restructuring plan and the transformation of its operating model.

“Having reached a major turning point in the restructuring process of Utenos Trikotažas, we now have a solid foundation for sustainable growth. We will continue strengthening our leadership in functional apparel and wool product segments while investing in advanced product development and greater efficiency across the manufacturing value chain,” says Jolanta Grašienė, Chairwoman of the Board at Utenos Trikotažas.

An additional growth direction for the company is the development of its in-house apparel brand UTENOS. Following several years of limited investment, renewed focus on the brand is already delivering results – sales increased by 15.7% in the first quarter of this year, reaching EUR 0.6 million.

“We see UTENOS as a strong Lithuanian apparel brand distinguished by quality, sustainability, and close ties with the local fashion community. In the near term, our focus will be on strengthening the brand, refining the product assortment, and expanding digital sales channels,” says Jolanta Grašienė.

In the first quarter of 2026, SBA Group textile company Utenos Trikotažas maintained growth across its core business areas. Quarterly revenue increased by 5% to EUR 4.8 million, while the Group’s pre-tax loss nearly halved year-on-year to EUR 222 thousand.

The Board of Utenos Trikotažas now consists of Jolanta Grašienė (Chairwoman), Aurimas Likus, Vytautas Vaškys, Neringa Vaitelytė, Jelena Grišina, and Artūras Užgalis.

About the Company

Utenos Trikotažas is a Lithuanian textile company with longstanding manufacturing expertise, developing innovative, higher value-added knitwear products for advanced international brands. The company also develops its own apparel brand, UTENOS. Utenos Trikotažas is part of SBA Group.

Additional information about the material event is available from the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Gediminas Kudarauskas tel. +370-616-33169.

Nomeda Kaučikienė, Managing Director of AB Utenos Trikotažas