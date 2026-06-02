Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
2 June 2026
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 4 June 2026
Effective from 4 June 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 4 June 2026 to 4 September 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030554423, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 4 June 2026: 2.7210% pa
NO0013698886, (SNP), maturity in 2030, new rate as at 4 June 2026: 5.5200% pa
NO0013698894, (SNP), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 4 June 2026: 5.5900% pa
NO0013708826, (SNP), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 4 June 2026: 5.1900% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
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