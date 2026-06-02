ZeroFox and Reality Defender Partner to Close the Synthetic Media Gap in External Threat Protection

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the global leader protecting the people, brands, and technology driving modern enterprise, and Reality Defender , the enterprise deepfake detection company, today announced an integration partnership that adds AI-generated media detection inside the ZeroFox Discover, Validate, Disrupt workflow.

The partnership addresses a converging threat. The same actors building impersonation campaigns are increasingly using AI-generated voice, video, and images to make their social engineering more convincing. External threat platforms have historically been able to discover and disrupt campaign infrastructure, but have been unable to verify whether the media was AI-generated. The Reality Defender integration adds that verdict natively inside the ZeroFox platform, where analysts already work, ensuring more accurate and reliable threat verification.

Through the integration, Reality Defender's RealAPI returns multimodal detection verdicts on voice, video, and image directly into the ZeroFox platform. ZeroFox analysts can now review, escalate, document, and disrupt confirmed synthetic media campaigns as part of their existing investigation and takedown motion.

“From executives being impersonated on earnings calls to brands being undermined by AI-generated campaigns, threat actors are manufacturing digital realities to manipulate markets and destroy reputations,” said David Muse, CEO at ZeroFox. “Our Discover, Validate, Disrupt framework is a commitment to our customers that we will find threats wherever they emerge, confirm what’s real, and act to stop them. Partnering with Reality Defender brings best-in-class synthetic media detection into that loop and ensures our customers can verify what's real and act before the damage is done.”

“Most security teams catch the synthetic video after it is circulated,” said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. “The security teams working with ZeroFox catch it before the takedown.”

Reality Defender and ZeroFox will demo the integration during the Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, June 2 to 3, 2026, and at Black Hat USA in Las Vegas, Nevada, August 4 to 6, 2026, inviting industry professionals to see the innovation firsthand.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is the enterprise deepfake detection company. Its detection-only, multimodal platform identifies AI-generated voice, video, and images in real time, inside the workflows where decisions get made. Reality Defender is named in Gartner's 2026 Market Guide for AI-Generated Content Detection, is a DHS SVIP participant, and is NIST-evaluated. Learn more at realitydefender.com .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox is the solution to discover, validate, and disrupt external cyber threats before they harm revenue or reputation. Our unified platform fuses Threat Intelligence, Brand and Domain Protection, Attack Surface Intelligence, Executive Protection and Physical Security Intelligence. Trusted globally, ZeroFox delivers actionable intelligence to stay ahead of what’s next and defend your world. Learn more at zerofox.com .

Contact

Scott Steinhardt, Head of Communications, Reality Defender. scott@realitydefender.com .