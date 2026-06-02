Alignment Healthcare Shows How Earlier, Coordinated Care Leads to Better Health and Fewer Emergencies in 2025 Impact Report

ORANGE, Calif., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today issued its 2025 Impact Report, detailing how its care model helps members stay healthier with earlier care and reduces the likelihood of emergencies and more serious health events.

The report outlines Alignment’s approach to coordinated, proactive care, resulting in fewer emergency room visits, hospital stays and post-acute care compared to Medicare fee-for-service benchmarks. As Alignment marks its fifth year as a publicly held company, the report also reflects a refreshed impact strategy centered on improving member health, advancing collaboration and growing responsibly.

“From the start, we have been dedicated to leading with a serving heart,” said John Kao, chairman and CEO of Alignment Healthcare. “We believe the cost of not caring is too high. When you intervene earlier, coordinate care relentlessly and stay close to the member, you can improve outcomes and avoid the most expensive events in healthcare.”

Demonstrating Reduced High-Cost Utilization

In 2025, Alignment reported the following outcomes for its shared risk members compared to 2019 pre-pandemic Medicare fee-for-service benchmarks:

34% fewer emergency room visits per 1,000 members

34% fewer inpatient admissions per 1,000 members

44% fewer skilled nursing facility admissions per 1,000 members

27% lower 30-day hospital readmission rates





These reductions reflect lower utilization of services that account for the largest drivers of total cost of care.

The report also highlights continued high-quality performance, with 100% of Alignment members enrolled in plans rated 4 Stars or higher by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the second consecutive year.

Care Model Designed to Intervene Earlier and Coordinate More Effectively

Alignment attributes these outcomes to a care model focused on identifying health needs earlier, staying engaged and supporting members consistently over time.

Key components include:

AVA ® , Alignment’s proprietary, AI-powered technology platform that integrates clinical, pharmacy and utilization data to identify risks and care gaps earlier

, Alignment’s proprietary, AI-powered technology platform that integrates clinical, pharmacy and utilization data to identify risks and care gaps earlier Care Anywhere, a physician-led program delivering in-home and virtual care for high-risk members, with 16,000 participants in 2025, up from 11,500 in 2024





Together, these programs are designed to support earlier intervention and reduce the likelihood of acute episodes requiring emergency and inpatient care.

Scaling Access, Engagement and Member Support

The report also highlights expanded engagement across the member base:

Approximately 182,000 members served through Alignment’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge program , up from 151,000 in 2024.

, up from 151,000 in 2024. More than 84,000 Jump Start Assessments, free annual wellness visits designed to identify emerging health needs, up from approximately 56,000 in 2024.





These efforts expand access to care navigation, benefits and support services, helping reduce barriers to care and improve ongoing engagement for members with chronic and complex health needs.

Operating in a Changing Medicare Advantage Environment

The report is released at a time when the Medicare Advantage sector continues to evolve in response to shifting economic and regulatory conditions.

“At Alignment, we believe Medicare Advantage done the right way integrates both compassion and performance, both growth and discipline, both purpose and profit,” Kao said. “In 2025, we demonstrated that these are not trade-offs; instead, they are mutually reinforcing.”

Read the report at https://www.alignmenthealth.com/impact/

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Media Contact

Jerry Slowey

publicrelations@ahcusa.com